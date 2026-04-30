A young lady took to social media to explain an incident that happened to her that she has not forgotten

She mentioned that she once gave out a large sum of money to a church after she heard something about God

She mentioned the statement she was told about God in the viral video, which has caught people’s attention online

A young Nigerian lady has drawn the attention of many people after she gave out a large sum of $2,000 (N2,750,260) to a church because of what she was told about God.

In her viral video, she explained that this incident happened several years back and narrated what she was told, which made her give out the money.

Lady goes viral after disclosing why she gave out huge sum of money to church. Middle image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/comziee4, Getty Images/The Yudel Media

Source: TikTok

Lady gives out money to church

@comziee4 at the beginning of the post mentioned that the money she gave out was her life savings, which was about $2,000 (N2,750,260) in Bitcoin, also known as BTC.

She said:

“Just know that there was a time in my life when I used to be so religious and I gave out my life savings of $2,000 that I had in Bitcoin to a church.”

She spoke further in the TikTok video, explaining why she gave out the money to the church.

Her statement:

“Because they said that if you give God your last card, He is going to bless you in 100 folds.”

Nigerian lady explains why she donated her entire savings to church in viral video. Photo Source: TikTok/comziee4

Source: TikTok

Her description of the video on her TikTok page explains that the incident happened several years ago.

The description read:

“Allow guys I don change.”

“This happened 6 years ago though.”

Reactions as lady shares church experience

DADDY_OF_ENUGU added:

"2k$ worth of BTC as of 6yrs ago Omo today who goes ??"

Zelozzi wrote:

"But how u take save $2k in bitcoin 6years ago."

Gabriel Anthony shared:

"My sister gave her phone! No be say she get another one oh."

Phantom5ve shated:

"That was a wrong statement it was just u gave the wrong person not God."

Arikeade noted:

"My mumu has never reach money side sha, in love oo, out of love oo, my mumu no ever reach money side."

Henok noted:

"You ahould have gotten a written contract."

pip pirate added:

"You're blessed in 200-fold, you just cant see it."

Maison Nenah stressed:

"My mind is telling me this will go viral 😂 bring me back if it does."

CHILLMAX wrote:

"I will like to ask how do you feel anytime you remember. I mean mentally."

Smbdysson shated:

"Many times in my life, I’ve tried to give God ( whether through the church or another means) in hope of receiving back and he has never let it work for me. Now when I give I give cus I’m already blessed and I want to share some of that blessing, just give and move on. Nobdy owes you anything after, you will remain blessed."

divineopara686 said:

"Growing up I knew that God don't need my money to bless me."

Wealth Noted:

"It’s not about giving, it’s the Intent of your heart while giving that matters."

Frankzfisher1 said:

"Omo nobody send you do am ohh. Everyone has an opinion."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady cried out on social media after giving all the money in her account as an offering in church on Sunday. She said she has been struggling financially since then, which made many people react online.

She explained that she gave the money with the hope that she would get a financial surprise in return, but things did not go as expected.

Woman donates N500k to church, shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman said she gave a church N500,000 as a seed offering without anyone forcing her.

She later said she expected something special to happen for her after giving the money, but she later realised she was wrong to expect that. She also said the church did not even thank her or talk about the money after she sent it.

Source: Legit.ng