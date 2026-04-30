Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe has been appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s new Minister of Power, a role central to the nation’s development

With a distinguished career spanning engineering, consulting, and public policy, Tegbe brings over three decades of expertise to the energy sector

His appointment is seen as a strategic move to drive reforms, innovation, and sustainable solutions in Nigeria’s power industry

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as the new Minister of Power.

His appointment brings a wealth of experience in engineering, consulting, and policy advisory to one of the most critical sectors in the country.

Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe emerges as Tinubu’s new Minister of Power, bringing vast expertise in engineering and governance. Photo credit: StateHouse/x

Source: UGC

Here are key things to know about the minister-designate below based on his LinkedIn profile:

Early life and education

Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe was born on March 21, 1966 in Oyo Town, Ibadan ancestral roots from Jegede Compound in Labo area. He attended St Mary’s RCM School, Oyo, Federal Government College, Ogbomoso, and the University of Ife, Ile-Ife, where he graduated with a First Class Degree in Civil Engineering in 1988.

He later studied at Lagos Business School, INSEAD France, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Harvard Business School.

Professional qualifications

Tegbe is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation (FCIT).

He is also certified in Governance Enterprise IT (CGEIT), reflecting his strong background in finance, taxation, and technology governance.

Career highlights

He has held senior roles at KPMG Nigeria, serving as Senior Partner and Head of Technology Advisory Services and Markets. He was also the KPMG Africa Lead for Cybersecurity, Public Sector, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications.

His career spans more than 30 years, covering institutional transformation, reforms, strategy, and IT solution implementation. He previously worked as Head of Materials Accounting at Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) between 1991 and 1992.

Broad industry experience

Tegbe has worked across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, and the public sector.

He has advised the Presidency, State Governments, and International Agencies, and has led large-scale technology projects across Africa.

Policy and leadership roles

He is the Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, Chairman of the National Council for Management Development (NCMD), and Chairman of the Boards of Trustees of Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) and Federal Government College Ogbomosho OSA.

He is also an active member of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), contributing to infrastructure and human capital development policies.

Personal life and philanthropy

Tegbe is a devoted Christian of Anglican background and a member of RCCG Jesus Embassy Parish, VGC. He is married to Mrs. Abimbola Tegbe (née Ayandipo) and they have two sons aged 22 and 20.

Through the Tegbe Foundation, he supports non-profit and community development initiatives across Nigeria.

Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe’s appointment as Minister of Power is seen as significant because of his blend of technical expertise, consulting experience, and policy leadership.

His background positions him to drive reforms and innovation in Nigeria’s power sector, a vital area for the country’s economic growth and development.

His appointment strengthens hopes for innovation and sustainable solutions in Nigeria’s power industry. Photo credit: JosephTegbe/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Adelabu resigns as minister of power

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adebayo Adelabu, Nigeria’s outgoing Minister of Power, has requested President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to establish a Coordinating Minister for Energy as he formally submitted his resignation.

The minister said the creation of a central coordinating authority across Nigeria’s energy ecosystem would help to sustain recent reforms and ensure alignment across the power, gas and related sectors.

Source: Legit.ng