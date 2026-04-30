A nursing graduate from Edwin Clark University shared her academic journey after missing a First Class degree by 0.1 points

The young lady mentioned that she felt disappointed for a long time because she did not achieve the specific grade she worked for

She emerged as the Best Graduating Student in her department and encouraged other students to remain disciplined regardless of their grades

The nursing graduate, identified as @iam._ese on TikTok, recently shared her story after finishing her studies at Edwin Clark University.

In a post that has stirred reactions online, the lady explained that she initially struggled with disappointment because her final CGPA was 4.4.

Lady Who Almost Bagged First Class Becomes Best Graduation Student in Nursing Department

Source: TikTok

She noted that she was only 0.1 points away from the First Class division she had prayed for during her time in school.

Overcoming academic disappointment

According to the graduate, the feeling of missing her target almost made her lose sight of her progress. She noted that for a long time, she was hesitant to share her story because of the grade.

She said:

"For a while, the disappointment almost made me forget the bigger picture. It almost made me ignore the testimony God had written in my life. Because when I look back at my journey, I know my strength alone could never, I repeat never would have brought me this far."

Emerging as best student

Despite not hitting the 4.5 mark, @iam._ese revealed that she was honoured as the Best Graduating Student (BGS) in the Nursing department.

She shared a video of herself in her graduation gown, celebrating the achievement and choosing gratitude over her initial regrets.

In her words:

"I refuse to let the grade I didn’t get silence the testimony I did receive. Maybe I didn’t graduate with a First Class… but I graduated with evidence that God carried me through."

Video below:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Lounge wear vendor in Warri said:

"Girlll u worked so hard right from childhood as ur classmate till secondary I always saw the zeal in you, we literally have same story I didn’t get the first class but I was best graduating student in my department. God is good"

heyy._itserica said:

"Omooooo. Thank God, at least you got the BGS. Remember that one time you almost crase when you saw that one result. Thank God for Mercy."

Source: Legit.ng