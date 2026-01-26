The Nigerian military high command has finally admitted that some top officers moved to stage a coup against President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that in October 2025, there were reports that some high-ranking officers in the military, ranging from captain to Brigadier-General, were arrested by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and detained over the attempt to overthrow the administration of President Tinubu.

Military confirms failed coup against President Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

However, a report emerged on Monday. January 26, showing how the panel that probed the arrested and detained officers submitted its report to President Tinubu.

The Director, Defence Information, Samaila Uba, in a statement issued later on Monday, confirmed that the probe panel had submitted its report to the “appropriate superior authority”.

