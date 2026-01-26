Breaking: Military Finally Admits Coup Plot Against Tinubu
The Nigerian military high command has finally admitted that some top officers moved to stage a coup against President Bola Tinubu.
Recall that in October 2025, there were reports that some high-ranking officers in the military, ranging from captain to Brigadier-General, were arrested by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and detained over the attempt to overthrow the administration of President Tinubu.
However, a report emerged on Monday. January 26, showing how the panel that probed the arrested and detained officers submitted its report to President Tinubu.
The Director, Defence Information, Samaila Uba, in a statement issued later on Monday, confirmed that the probe panel had submitted its report to the “appropriate superior authority”.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng