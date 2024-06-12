President Bola Tinubu has jokingly reacted to the fall he encountered on Wednesday, June 12, during the Democracy Day parade at the Eagle Square in Abuja

In a video making the rounds online, Tinubu humorously attributed the incident to his Yoruba heritage, noting his stumble was a display of swagger for the Democracy Day

Tinubu made this known during the state Banquet Dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to mark this year’s Democracy Day

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has responded to the viral video of him slipping while boarding a presidential parade vehicle at Eagles Square in Abuja.

President Tinubu during the parade at Eagle Square on Democracy Day, held in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Tinubu slipped while climbing the parade vehicle at the Abuja venue for the 25th Democracy Day celebration on Wednesday, June 12.

In a viral video, Tinubu approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at Eagles Square in Abuja, where the celebration was taking place.

Reacting to the incident, President Tinubu while speaking at the Democracy Day banquet on Wednesday night, humorously described the incident as ‘swagger,’ saying social media is confused about it, Vanguard reported.

Tinubu said:

“Early this morning, I had a swagger, and it’s on the social media. They were confused about whether I was doing Buga or doing babariga, but, It is a day to celebrate democracy while doing “Idobale” for the day.

“I am a traditionally Yoruba boy, and I did my Idobale.”

Tinubu explains fall, video surface online

A video of Tinubu explaining what happened at the Eagle Square on Wednesday, has emerged.

The video was shared by The Cable on its X platform. Watch the video below;

