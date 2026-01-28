Obi Cubana has responded to people referring to him as 'City Boy' following the announcement of his new appointment ahead of the 2027 elections

The businessman also shared a video showing ongoing works at his new real estate development, the Cubana Millennium City in Asaba, Delta state

His response has, however, triggered reactions, with some netizens questioning the businessman's new project funding

Popular businessman and socialite Obi Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, has sparked conversation online following his response to people referring to him as 'City Boy.'

While the businessman's new nickname is a reference to his appointment as the South-East Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, an APC-affiliated group campaigning for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, Cubana attributed it to his new real estate project, the Cubana Millennium City in Asaba, Delta State.

Showing the ongoing works at the site, the businessman revealed that the housing project, which began in December 2025, would be completed by April 2026.

"What is going on? Everybody is calling me City Boy because I’m building the biggest city in Africa. I don’t have time for any response right now. When I’m ready, I will respond," he said in the video.

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana shared a video about how the past few days had been for him.

On Wednesday, January 24, he posted a video showing him on a phone call. According to the businessman, his phone had been buzzing non-stop throughout the week.

"Phone buzzing non-stop!! What a week 🤔," he wrote in the caption of the video he shared on his Instagram.

The video of Obi Cubana showing ongoing works at his new estate in Asaba is below:

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

X_kachi commented:

"He can not finish this house in April it’s not possible! 40 houses?"

homemadecartel said:

"Damage control."

Samzonal wrote:

"Obi might not know that he could easily lose the goodwill he is enjoying today. Everything mustn’t be downplayed."

Thats_imole wrote:

"I think say all of us dey complain say we nor get money bia obi cubana where you for see all these money… I think say all of us broke … ewo."

9jaTalkerX said:

"Where them they see this money? And how am I just having only 2k in my Opay?"

DaSTReet5 said:

"People often fight the system without truly grasping how it works. In reality, we're battling a capitalist government where every policy is designed to benefit the rich capitalists at the top. It's a government of the capitalists, by the capitalists, and for the capitalists."

Ellasstyl commented:

"He's just covering up with other topics. He never wan start the job APC gave him."

Obi Cubana bags chieftaincy title

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana received the chieftaincy title of Okpataozueora I of Oba from the Igwe of Oba during the maiden Ofala Festival in Oba, Idemili South LGA, Anambra state.

The traditional ruler praised the businessman as an illustrious son whose hard work brought pride to the Oba kingdom.

Obi Cubana also expressed deep humility, viewing the honour as a call to greater service and recommitting to attracting investments and development to Oba and Anambra.

