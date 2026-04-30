Breaking: Wike Finally Speaks After Supreme Court's Verdict on Ibadan Convention

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike welcomed the Supreme Court judgment nullifying the PDP Ibadan convention and described it as a major step in resolving internal disputes

The Supreme Court ruling overturned the outcomes of the 2025 convention and reshaped the ongoing leadership contest within the PDP

Wike said the ADC crisis remained unresolved and noted that the matter would continue at the Federal High Court

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has broken his silence following the Supreme Court judgment nullifying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention held in Ibadan.

Wike hails supreme court ruling

Wike Finally Speaks After Supreme Court's Verdict on Ibadan Convention

Source: Facebook

Addressing journalists, Wike welcomed the decision of the apex court, describing it as a significant development in resolving the party’s internal disputes.

He said the ruling, which voided the convention conducted in November 2025, marked a turning point in the ongoing leadership crisis within the PDP.

Verdict reshapes PDP leadership contest

The Supreme Court’s decision has effectively overturned the outcomes of the Ibadan convention, which had produced a factional leadership within the party.

The judgment is expected to influence the direction of the PDP as stakeholders continue to contest control and legitimacy.

Wike speaks on ADC crisis

Beyond the PDP, Wike also commented on the situation within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), noting that its internal crisis remains unresolved.

“The crisis in the ADC is far from over, as the matter will continue at the Federal High Court,” he said.

His remarks suggest that while the PDP judgment may have settled certain disputes, broader political and legal battles within opposition parties are still unfolding.

Observers say the developments could shape alliances and party structures ahead of the 2027 general election, as key actors reposition themselves within Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

Supreme court verdit: Turaki's camp

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the camp of former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling nullifying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention held in Ibadan, warning that the party is currently without a clearly defined leadership structure.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the camp said the apex court’s decision has left the PDP in a precarious position, following the nullification of the November 15 and 16, 2025 convention.

Source: Legit.ng