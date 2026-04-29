A Nigerian Army witness confirmed before the Federal High Court that credible intelligence exposed an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government

Investigators arrested Colonel M. A. Ma’aji and other suspects after analysing intelligence, recovering documents and devices linked to the alleged coup plan

Forensic evidence and financial records revealed alleged links, meetings and funding trails involving the defendants as the trial continued in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has disclosed before the Federal High Court in Abuja how it uncovered an alleged plot to overthrow the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Nigerian Army went further to shed light on intelligence gathering, arrests and findings from its investigation.

Nigerian Army Opens Up On How They Discovered 'Secret' Plot to Overthrow Tinubu

Source: UGC

Army confirms existence of alleged coup plot

Testifying as a prosecution witness, an officer of the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police, identified only as “AAA” due to court orders, told the court that the military received credible intelligence about plans to topple the government.

According to the witness, the investigation began after the then Chief of Army Staff received a report indicating that a serving officer, Colonel M. A. Ma’aji, and others were allegedly involved in a conspiracy, Vanguard reported.

“The investigation commenced after the then Chief of Army Staff received an intelligence report that one Colonel M. A. Ma’aji and some others were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government,” the witness said.

Intelligence analysis led to arrests

The witness explained that the intelligence report was analysed and deemed credible, prompting a directive for a full-scale investigation.

He stated that the team subsequently arrested Colonel Ma’aji, during which a mobile phone and other materials were recovered.

The officer added that several suspects, including six defendants currently on trial, were apprehended in connection with the alleged plot.

Documents reveal operational plans

Providing further details, the witness said a jotter recovered during a search contained sensitive information linked to the alleged conspiracy.

“Inside the jotter, we also found information about political and structural changes that were to be made upon the execution of the coup,” he told the court.

He added that the materials included names and designations of key figures, as well as plans relating to the operation.

Forensic analysis links suspects

The court also heard that forensic examination of the recovered mobile phone revealed communications and data allegedly connecting the defendants to the plot.

“We also found financial trails between Ma’aji, former Governor Timipre Sylva and some of the defendants here before the court,” the witness said.

“Also, inside the phone, we found code words known among the plotters, including some of the defendants before this court.”

He further alleged that funds were exchanged among the suspects in support of the plan.

Financial records and meetings uncovered

According to the testimony, investigators traced transactions through a company identified as Purple Wave, which was allegedly used to channel funds, Ledership reported.

The witness said financial records obtained with the assistance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) showed multiple transactions linked to the suspects.

He also told the court that meetings were held at various locations in Abuja where discussions allegedly centred on regime change.

“They discussed negative things about the government and concluded that there was the need for a regime change,” he said.

Court proceedings continue amid legal arguments

During the hearing, the court admitted several documents and digital evidence, including extracts from the recovered phone and financial records, despite objections from defence counsel.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik also granted an application to protect the identities of certain witnesses due to the sensitive nature of the case.

The defendants, who include serving and retired security personnel as well as civilians, have pleaded not guilty to charges bordering on treason, terrorism and related offences.

The case has been adjourned to May 4 and 5 for continuation of trial.

Islamic cleric linked to coup plot against Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that Islamic cleric Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir Zaria was transferred to the DSS after accusations of a coup plot against President Tinubu’s government.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the cleric’s production for a bail hearing, but his counsel disclosed he was moved instead.

Source: Legit.ng