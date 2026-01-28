A Nigerian man who attended Ahmadu Bello University , Zaria, has gone viral on social media after making a post

A Nigerian man's post about his academic achievement caught the attention of many social media users.

The graduate, who studied at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, shared the news with his online followers, sparking a lot of reactions https://x.com/SafwanAlghazal the comments.

Graduate trends online after showing off his third class certificate. Photo credit: @Safwan Idris/X.

Man celebrates bagging third class honours

Identified as @SafwanIdris on X, the man disclosed that he had received his original BSc(Ed) certificate from the institution.

This moment was met with a mix of congratulations and surprise from netizens, given his academic performance at ABU, Zaria.

His degree was awarded with a third-class honours classification, and netizens had different things to say about this.

He captioned the post:

"Today, I receive my original BSc(Ed) Certificate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Third Class Graduate."

Graduate displays his third class certificate proudly. Photo credit: @Safwan Idris/X.

Reactions as graduate flaunts third class honours certificate

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

NUPRC said:

Terry Obok said:

"Funny this wont ever determine the outcome of a northerner in the federal government parastatal. He will go on to be group managing director of NNPC. Yet we from the south will be blocking doors for others telling them to get 2:1. Getting it is good if you can but not a recipe for success."

Sony Kuti said:

"Third class for North University should not be celebrated. Most dullard among us for sch school that time nah upper he carry come from North Poly even those he no get Economics from his waec up till today we don’t know how he talk enter school."

Abiola said:

"I'm one of the graduand of the latest forthcoming convocation in ABU university that will convocate this 31 of January. I left home with this kind of mindset that Northern school is soft and you don't need to do extra work and I regret having that at the back of my mind."

Ije Awele commented:

"Some did not go to school. Some dropped out. Some did not graduate. Some even lost their lives and minds in the process. You can never go wrong with gratitude. My Bible Says In Every Situation, give thanks."

Arusi said:

"Omo guy even if na 10th class you get pls be proud of yourself. To go school graduate nodey easy at all. I’m proud of you boss."

Firefly said:

"I do not intend to laugh. But I am laughing hysterically. Guy you go plY for school. Study education still came out celebrating 3rd class."

Martinez said:

"This doesn’t even show the person is smart or not. Nigerian universities, most times the person that knows how to cram the most usually comes out on top, not the person that’s the smartest."

Ernest said:

"If you like let people who paid huge sums of money tell you who you are or where you belong because it's they wrote it on a piece of paper. The world is changing your first class no longer adds value to you. Just a first choice for corporate slavery."

Khadija added:

"Congratulations. A win is a win. You can go ahead and register for post gratitude course and then masters to support it. I wish you the best of luck in life."

