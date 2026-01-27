Popular actor and social media personality Lege Miami claimed that the viral video of President Tinubu's fall in Turkey is fake and AI-generated

This came after a video showing that the Nigerian president fell briefly during a ceremonial parade organised for his reception in Türkiye went viral

Social media users reacted diversely to the comment, with some defending Tinubu while others criticised Lege Miami's statements

Popular Nigerian entertainer and matchmaker Lege Miami, whose real name is Adams Kehinde, has reacted to the viral video of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stumbling during a state visit to Turkey on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

The incident occurred as Tinubu joined the guard of honour at a ceremonial parade organised for his reception, where he briefly lost his footing before being assisted by security operatives.

Lege Miami defends President Tinubu after viral Turkey fall video.



Lege Miami dismissed the circulating footage as fake, insisting that it was not genuine.

He stated that the video was artificially generated and claimed that it was being spread by political opponents ahead of the coming election.

He maintained that the president did not fall and promised to share footage of Tinubu walking alongside the Turkish president to counter the narrative.

"Mr President didn’t fall. The video circulating is AI-generated. It was the opposition party that created that video because of the upcoming election. It is their pattern. Our president didn’t fall. I will post the video of Mr President matching with the Turkish president. Stop the fake news."

Meanwhile, the presidency addressed the matter, explaining that the stumble was caused by a poorly laid blue carpet at the venue.

Officials emphasised that President Tinubu remains hale and hearty, stating that he has no health concerns.

They noted that the distraction did not affect the programme, as the president has resumed his duties and continued with scheduled engagements.

Watch the video of Lege Miami about President Tinubu's fall in Turkey below:

Social media users react to Lege Miami's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@prinxe_B said:

"Whether it's real or AI, a stumble doesn't define a leader. Even your strongest, like Peter Obi, have their moments. Let's stop making a big deal out of a human moment and keep our eyes on the governance that actually matters."

@TENIBEGILOJU202 commented:

"That is why I blocked this clown on tiktok.. His own type of illiteracy is worst than that of Portable. Wereh! Ask him the full meaning of AI and see race."

@Martolexx wrote:

"I don't know why Nigerians keep wishing our dear president bad. We really do r have another president. We must protect the one we have dearly no matter what it takes. That's what makes us patriotic citizens."

@th72781 reacted:

"Understood this fool to be supporting Tinubu because he is directly benefiting from them, where I draw the line is these Poor Ronus like me, who haven't eaten and are still supporting this failed government, We shall See in 2027, Rig and Die."

@DaSTReet5 said:

"Why is this guy kicking up such a fuss? Whether he crashes and burns or not, does it magically fill our plates with food? If a whole country is already tumbling down and the heavens haven't come crashing, how on earth would one Humpty Dumpty falling make the sky fall?"

@NigeriaCaptain commented:

"He doesn't have to force himself to rule. As a leader you rule to protect the life and property if you love your country so much. you don't have to force yourself just bcos of power or I must rule by force."

