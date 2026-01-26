Obi Cubana trended online recently as he revealed his current most important assignment

The billionaire shared the revelation amid backlash over his recent APC-linked appointment

Many who came across the post found new reasons to drag the influential businessman

Popular Nigerian businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has revealed that his most important assignment at the moment is “winning souls for Christ Jesus.”

The billionaire hotelier made the disclosure in an Instagram post on Sunday amid criticism over his recent political appointment.

Obi Cubana speaks out on his latest focus amid political heat. Credit: @obicubana

Obi Cubana was recently named South-East Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, an APC-affiliated group campaigning for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

The appointment drew backlash on social media, with critics questioning his alignment with the APC administration, which they say has contributed to the country’s challenges.

In his post, Obi Cubana emphasised his spiritual focus, writing: “The MOST important assignment now is winning souls for Christ.

Our week is way too blessed and full of fruitfulness, amen! Awesome time in God’s presence as always.”

The businessman’s faith journey recently took a pivotal turn when Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy International, led him to Christ.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi Cubana shared a video about how the past few days have been for him.

On Wednesday, January 24, Obi Cubana posted a video showing him on a phone call. According to the businessman, his phone had been buzzing non-stop throughout the week.

"Phone buzzing non-stop!! What a week 🤔," he wrote in the caption of the video he shared on his Instagram.

While Obi Cubana has remained silent on his new appointment, his latest post further stirred reactions online.

Recall that the City Boy Movement, one of the campaign groups aligned with the interest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appointed Obi Cubana as its Southeast coordinator. The appointment was contained in a congratulatory flyer shared via the campaign group's official Instagram page.

The appointment of the businessman is expected to add more bite to the 2027 campaign for re-election by Tinubu in the Southeast.

The group is a youth-focused political mobilization that is reportedly backed by President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

Obi Cubana speaks as reports of his new appointment trends. Credit: obicubana

As of the time this report was published, Obi Cubana has not confirmed or debunked the reports of his new appointment.

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

isi.mmiri.anaedo1 said:

"You meant winning souls for APC?"

emi_nent18 said:

"Winning souls for Christ ... But join apc wey dey suffer majority."

officialuncle.p said:

"Bro, I understand there is freedom of association, but Mara na iru di mma, adirokwa mma itu mbo. Don’t also throw stones, if you live in a Glass house. DAALU OKPOLE."

koin_zino said:

"Winning souls for APC I guess."

vic_kykosi said:

"Obi I swear you fuckk up...."

ministeronyeka said:

"Amen ooo, so shall it be for the words spoken or even written have been witnessed by heaven and the earth."

raccuffellaz said:

"Under APC or which Christ is this one referring to? God can’t be mocked."

cjphonehubng said:

"I saw in church today."

chi_treasure said:

"LET'S START FROM ASO VILLA... CITY BOY NEEDS CHRIST IN HIM OR DONT U THINK SO.... MR CHAIRMAN?."

chelseabl__ said:

"For Christ or for Tinubu?"

