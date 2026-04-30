A young Nigerian man who sat for the 2026 UTME shared his result on social media after scoring an aggregate of 293

He indicated his intention to study Law at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology

The candidate attributed his academic performance to hard work and expressed gratitude to God for the outcome

Izuchukwu Kelvin, a Nigerian student who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has celebrated his performance after seeing his scores.

The young man, who aspires to study Law at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), posted a screenshot of the result on his TikTok page.

2026 UTME: Art Student Who Wants to Study Law Celebrates Over Result, Shares Screenshot

Source: TikTok

Details of UTME result

A breakdown of the result showed that Kelvin performed well across the four subjects he sat for during the examination.

He scored 59 in English Language, 71 in Government, 75 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS), and a high of 89 in Literature-in-English.

The total aggregate of his scores amounted to 293, a result he believes will secure him a spot in the competitive Law faculty at ESUT.

Hard work pays

Reflecting on the journey to achieving the score, Kelvin noted that the process of preparing for the national exam was not a simple task.

In the caption of his viral post, Kelvin said:

"It all ended in praise FR. Indeed Hard work pays!! Thank Yu Jesus..🙏🤲Wasn't easy tho buh we aced through."

See post:

Social media users react

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Izuchukwu Kelvin's post below:

Coissy🦋💝🌹 said:

"Congrats looking forward to seeing ur matriculation"

UWA💜🤍 wrote:

"can wait for your matriculation and induction day"

Khamcee added:

"Ahhhhh... Y'all that's ma bro"

𝒮𝒽𝑒'𝓈 𝒢𝒶𝒷𝒷𝓎☘️🧚💗 reacted:

"Happy for u 😫 Same course"

Pearl ❣️ commented:

"happy for you"

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng