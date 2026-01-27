Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi lost his father in a car accident ten days after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The former Leicester City star led Nigeria to their ninth bronze medal at the 35th continental tournament

The 29-year-old scored his first goal for the country against Tunisia, dedicating the celebration to his father's love for Kanu Nwankwo

The Nigerian football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi’s father.

Ndidi’s father, Sunday Ndidi, a retired military officer, was involved in a fatal car accident in Umunede, Edo State, on Tuesday, January 27.

He was rushed to a hospital in Agbor but was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi mourns the loss of his father in Edo State, Nigeria, on Tuesday, January 27. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Ndidi confirms the death of his father

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has confirmed the death of his father.

In his story on Instagram, the Besiktas star revealed that he spoke with his father in the morning before the unfortunate incident. He wrote:

"You call me this morning with excitement in your voice but deep down na goodbye you dey tell me.

"What about things we talked about, so we no go talk again, na only memories?… Even when I score my first-ever national team goal, I do that papilo dance for you, but you just go like that.”

NFF, Besiktas send condolence messages

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed shock and sadness over the death. In a statement, the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said:

“This is very sad. The player just gave his very best to the nation at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco where we finished with the bronze medals. He had returned to Turkey with great motivation and high hopes of helping his club to win silverware this season, and also help the Super Eagles reach new heights this year.

“We are really shocked at the moment and cannot say much, but we earnestly pray for the repose of the soul of Mr. Sunday Ndidi and pray that the Almighty God will comfort our team captain, his siblings, relations and indeed all those he has left behind."

Meanwhile, Besiktas have extended its condolences to the family of the Super Eagles captain, Wilfred Ndidi.

In a post on X, the Turkish club wrote:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our footballer Wilfred Ndidi's esteemed father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal traffic accident.

"May Allah grant mercy to the deceased; we extend our condolences to our footballer Wilfred Ndidi, his family, and loved ones."

Senegal captain loses father

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly is facing a painful personal loss just days after lifting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in Morocco.

The Teranga Lions skipper lost his father eight days after guiding the West African nation to their second continental title in five years.

