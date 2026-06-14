Isyaka Rabe challenged the Katsina State Government's claims on his father's cause of death

He asserted his father, a retired general, suffered a heart attack, not diabetes or hypertension

Isyaka confirmed his mother remains in kidnappers' custody, dismissing false reports circulating on socila media

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - One of the sons of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar (rtd), Isyaka Rabe, said his father did not die from complications of diabetes and hypertension.

Legit.ng reports that Rabe died in the custody of his abductors, two weeks after he was kidnapped in Katsina State.

General Rabe was recently seen in a trending video where the abductors were demanding the release of their colleagues in exchange for their release.

The retired general's son insisted that his father had no history of either condition - diabetes or hypertension.

Isyaka described claims attributed to the Katsina State Government that his father died of diabetes as inaccurate.

As reported by the Punch, he stated this during an interview with Deutsche Welle on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

He noted that some people believe the general may have died from a snake bite.

The heartbroken son, however, stressed that only God knows the actual cause of his father’s death.

“I truly don’t believe it was diabetes. In our view, it was a heart attack. If you look at it, his legs were restrained. Moreover, some people said that he was walking, and he didn’t die, so God knows, since only God is the knower.”

Isyaka said he had no information on the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the body.

“When I announced the time for my father’s funeral prayer, many people began asking how the body was recovered. I told them I did not know and that they should direct such questions to the government.”

Isyaka dismissed reports circulating on social media that his mother had been released from the kidnappers’ den.

“Whoever says she (mother) has been released, I, Isyaka Rabe, son of Major General Rabe, I say that is a lie; she has not been released. Right now, she is still in their custody.”

Bandits Kidnap Former Defence Spokesperson, Wife

Recall that former Director of Defence Information, Rabe Abubakar, and his wife were kidnapped by armed bandits in Katsina State.

Police launch a manhunt and deploy additional tactical units for rescue operations of the former military officer and his spouse.

The driver was injured in the attack, and police urged the public to report credible information.

Bandits abduct 15 women, children in Katsina

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits abducted 15 residents, mostly women and children, during a coordinated late-night raid in Bakori LGA.

The gunmen used diversion tactics, split into groups, and escaped through the Faskari route as vigilantes failed to rescue the victims.

Armed groups imposed an N10m levy on farming communities, threatening to block cultivation if payment was not made.

Source: Legit.ng