A lecturer at the University of Lagos, also known as UNILAG, has earned the admiration of netizens over her academic achievements

Jumping on a trend on X (formerly Twitter), the lecturer at UNILAG's Department of Pharmaceutics listed her academic feats

Some of her academic achievements include having 17 academic publications and bagging a distinction in her master's degree in pharmaceutics

A University of Lagos (UNILAG) lecturer, known on X as @peaceofonabasi, has become a viral sensation on the social media platform after she flaunted her academic milestones, while jumping on a trend where women are told to post their pictures and talk about their academic achievements.

In a tweet on June 14, the UNILAG lecturer posted her picture and listed her impressive academic achievements.

A UNILAG lecturer flaunts her academic achievements on X. Photo Credit: @peaceofonabasi

Source: Twitter

UNILAG lecturer's academic achievements

In her tweet, the UNILAG lecturer revealed that she has a bachelor's degree in pharmacy and a master's degree in pharmaceutics (distinction).

The UNILAG academic, who is currently doing her PhD program in pharmaceutical technology, also disclosed that she has 17 academic publications, of which she first authored three of them.

In addition, she is a fellow of the Center for Biomedical Research, NYC and works as a lecturer at the Department of Pharmaceutics in UNILAG.

Her tweet read:

"Bachelor of pharmacy.

"Master’s Pharmaceutics (Distinction).

"PhD Pharmaceutics/Pharmaceutical Technology (in view).

"Academic publications- 17 (First authored, 3).

"Fellow, Center for Biomedical Research, NYC.

"Lecturer, Department of Pharmaceutics, Unilag!"

The lecturer's tweet gained huge traction, garnering 2.8k likes, over 33k views, 615 retweets and more than 100 comments.

A UNILAG lecturer reveals she has 17 academic publications. Photo Credit: @peaceofonabasi

Source: Twitter

See the UNILAG lecturer's tweet below:

UNILAG lecturer hailed over her achievements

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG lecturer's academic achievements below:

@oladyussuf said:

"Congratulations.

"Put me on please I’m in your field. I will be in unilag this week."

@DoubleInfinityy said:

"Hi Mentor (in the nearest future), and senior colleague. I'm super proud of you On a serious note, this is what I love to see on my TL."

@vickAlmondo said:

"Motion!! If you were my lecturer, I'd probably call you sweet babe all day long.

"Your achievements are inspiring."

@CletusDimo4090 said:

"I'm humbled ma'am🙌.

"Bachelor of Pharmacy in 2025. Guess it's still a long ride for me."

@Dr_NHenryE said:

"Peace I remember when you would always come to read at Law Lecture Hall, Annex.

"It’s been a long time coming."

@Ehddiieee said:

"Your dad was one of my Lecturers in Uni. Your brother too a great guy. Weldone!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady had narrated how she became a lecturer at Edo State University despite getting an offer from a bank.

Lady, 22, becomes Nigerian lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 22-year-old lady had become a Nigerian lecturer.

She posted a video of her first day at work and shared how she got the job. The lecturer also opened up about the course she studied.

In another post, the lady shared how she attended a scientific conference and her research paper beat that of 40 PhD holders.

Source: Legit.ng