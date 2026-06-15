Family and friends of the late actor Alexx Ogbonna are preparing for his funeral in Abia State following his Service of Songs

The actor passed away after a battle with cancer and is scheduled to be buried in Abia State on June 17, 2026

Many were emotional after seeing the pictures and the ongoing preparations, and they prayed for the repose of his soul

Preparations are in full swing for the funeral and final rites of the late actor Alexx Ogbonna in Abia State, with pictures surfacing online.

The vibrant star passed on after a battle with cancer, and a Service of Songs was held for him in Lagos State, featuring a star-studded solemn assembly.

Reactons as IK Ogbonna, others storm Abia State in preparation for Alexx Ekubo's funeral. Photo credit@ikogbonna/@arochukwumouthpiece

Source: Instagram

His wife was unveiled, and many were surprised to learn that he had been married and had kept it a secret for a long time.

In a post circulating on Instagram, the deceased actor’s close friends, IK Ogbonna and Francis Nwaogwugu Udochukwu, owner of Vintage Motors, along with some other men, were seen in the state making preparations for the funeral service.

They were standing in front of a large marquee, planning the programs that would take place in the state.

The actor was dressed in black as a sign of mourning, while his friend Francis Nwaogwugu Udochukwu wore white. The two other men with them were also seen dressed in black.

IK Ogbonna prepares Alexx Ekubo's funeral in Abia state. Photo credit@ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

Fans react to photos from Abia State

Reacting to the images, fans expressed shock and sadness over the passing of the vibrant star. Some even joked that he should “surprise everyone by rising” at his funeral.

Others noted that his friend IK Ogbonna had been through a lot, recalling that he had previously lost his mother while his friend was by his side.

A few others thanked the late actor for the impact he made during his lifetime, praised his kind heart, and prayed that he may rest in peace.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions over IK Ogbonna's pictures

Here are comments below:

@ ferritopchic commented:

"Ik has been through a lot. How do you bury a friend who helped you bury your mom? It is well. In the end, it will be well and if it is not yet well, it is not yet the end. A wise man, said that."

@ja_ne3087 said:

"Thanks Alexx for being you,, I am learning a new degree called knowing and emulating Alexx looking unto Jesus and becoming his daughter,,Arochuku is blessed."

@marahdesigns1 wrote:

"Thank you Alex for showing the world our culture. Thank you for loving Jesus recklessly. Thank you for being a kind soul… thank you for being you."

@yollandeyotissendjate shared:

"Uuuhhh a beautiful soul, alexxekubo, rest in eternal peace dad."

@delphine196276 stated:

"My deepest condolences to his family, friends, parents, colleagues, siblings, fans, and loved ones."

@cuteo_ma shared:

"Alex ohhh wake up pleasesssssss time still dey please shock us."

Yvonne Jegede dragged out an outfit

Legit.ng had reported that a video showing how actress Yvonne Jegede attended the Service of Songs of the late actor Alexx Ekubo at the Monarch Event Centre had surfaced online.

Fans and family members of the actor were thrown into mourning following his passing as they gathered for his Service of Songs.

Though she wore a white dress, many reacted to her appearance at the event, with some advising her on how to dress appropriately for such occasions.

Source: Legit.ng