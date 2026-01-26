Deputy House Minority Leader, Hon Aliyu Sani Madaki, criticised Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over comments describing Governor Yusuf’s NNPP exit as betrayal

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso had linked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s resignation from the NNPP and planned APC move to a so-called World Betrayer Day

Madaki accused Kwankwaso of betraying former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and abandoning candidates during the 2019 general elections

Kano state - A senior lawmaker from Kano State, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki, has criticised the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, over his reaction to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s reported defection from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Madaki, who serves as the Deputy House Minority Leader and represents Dala Federal Constituency, accused Kwankwaso of hypocrisy after the former Kano governor described 23 January 2026 as “World Betrayer Day” in reference to Yusuf’s exit from the NNPP.

Kwankwaso links Yusuf’s exit to ‘betrayal’ narrative

Governor Yusuf announced his resignation from the NNPP on 23 January 2026, amid growing speculation about his imminent move to the ruling APC.

Addressing his supporters at his Miller Road residence in Kano, Kwankwaso said the idea of tagging the date as “World Betrayer Day” was inspired by social media commentators who viewed the governor’s defection as an act of betrayal against the Kwankwasiyya political family.

Madaki accuses Kwankwaso of rewriting history

Reacting via a Facebook post written in Hausa, Madaki, a former ally of Kwankwaso who left the NNPP in November 2024, said the accusation was misplaced and argued that Kwankwaso himself had a history of political betrayal, Daily Trust reported.

“Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has declared 23/01/2026 as a date to be marked as the International Day of Betrayal.

“In my view, 23/02/2019 is the appropriate date to be designated the International Day of Betrayal," Madaki wrote.

Lawmakers recalls 2019 elections and Atiku episode

Madaki alleged that during the 2019 general elections, Kwankwaso abandoned candidates he had earlier nominated, following what he described as a political agreement with the APC, Vanguard reported.

“This was the same day Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso nominated candidates, whom he later abandoned because of an agreement with the APC.

“At the same time, he betrayed His Excellency Atiku Abubakar to settle scores over his defeat at the party’s primary election in Port Harcourt," he stated.

Political tensions deepen in Kano

The exchange underscores rising political tensions in Kano state following Governor Yusuf’s defection, which has continued to generate strong reactions within opposition circles and the broader political landscape.

Analysts say the controversy could reshape alliances ahead of future electoral contests in the state, particularly as high-profile defections continue to test party loyalty and leadership credibility.

