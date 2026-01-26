Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso has resigned as commissioner for youth and sports development in Kano State

Mustapha's resignation video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted gratitude to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kwankwaso Jr. expressed hopes for the youth and sports development in Kano State, north-west geopolitical zone of Nigeria

Kano, Kano State - Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, son of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) national leader Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has resigned as commissioner for youth and sports development and as a member of the Kano State Executive Council (SEC) under the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration.

The development was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, January 26, by Imran Muhammad, the senior special assistant on new media to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, confirming Mustapha’s decision.

Kano commissioner Kwankwaso resigns position

In the statement, the young Kwankwaso officially announced his resignation and thanked Governor Yusuf "for the opportunity to serve the great people of Kano State."

The statement reads, according to Premium Times:

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation as Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Member of the Kano State Executive Council."

He continued:

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the opportunity to serve the great people of Kano State. I have cherished the experiences and lessons gained while serving, and I appreciate the trust placed in me.

“As I resign, I pray that the youth of Kano State will continue to receive the attention and support they deserve. I hope for the best for our sports development programs and initiatives, and I am confident that they will flourish in the years to come."

Mustapha added via X:

“May Allah (SWT) continue to shower His blessings on our beloved Kano State. I wish the government and people of Kano State all the best.”

Kano: Political rift as Yusuf 'defects'

Legit.ng reported how Governor Yusuf resigned from the NNPP on Friday, January 23, 2026, citing deepening internal crises and legal issues.

The governor, a now-estranged protege of Mustapha's father, is also set to formally join the APC.

Kwankwaso Sr., a former Kano No.1 citizen, criticised Governor Yusuf's move to the APC, branding it a betrayal. However, the governor insisted that his imminent switch is not for personal ambition but to align the state with the Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

Kano commissioner Kofarmata resigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yusuf Kofarmata, the commissioner of science, technology and innovation in Kano, resigned from his position, citing concerns about the direction of the state government.

The ex-commissioner, a member of the NNPP, explained that his action was taken in good faith.

