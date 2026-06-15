CDCFIB outlines crucial guidelines for applicants in upcoming recruitment exercise

Candidates must use the official portal for verification and document uploads

Recruitment process is free; beware of fraudulent agents claiming assistance

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has released important guidelines for applicants participating in the next phase of its recruitment exercise, outlining the steps candidates must take to proceed.

The board, through its official communication, advised applicants to use only the approved recruitment portal for verification and other recruitment activities, warning against fraudulent individuals or platforms claiming to assist candidates.

CDCFIB Recruitment: FG Releases Important Information on What Applicants Must Do to Get the Job

Source: Twitter

According to the recruitment guide, the portal will be open from June 15 to June 20, 2026, while the physical examination is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 22.

Applicants advised to verify status and upload documents

The CDCFIB stated that candidates are required to enter their application numbers from the initial registration process to confirm their recruitment status.

Shortlisted applicants will be able to proceed with document uploads and scheduling of their physical examination dates, while those who are not shortlisted will not move to the next stage.

The board urged successful candidates to upload all required documents, select their preferred examination date and venue, and complete submission before the portal closes.

Candidates warned against fake agents

The board also reminded applicants that the recruitment process is free and cautioned them against paying money to anyone claiming to influence the process.

“Use the official URL only - the process is FREE,” the CDCFIB stated.

Candidates who complete their submissions are expected to download and print their examination slips immediately, as the slip will serve as their entry pass for the physical examination.

The board further advised applicants to arrive at their scheduled venues on time and follow only official CDCFIB channels for updates on subsequent recruitment stages.

Full list: CDCFIB-approved physical verification centres for CDCFIB

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) approved physical verification centres for the 2025 recruitment exercise have emerged.

The CDCFIB released the official list of physical verification centres following the completion of the computer-based tests last month.

Source: Legit.ng