Bayo Adelabu's supporters protest in Oyo, demanding direct primaries for the APC governorship selection

Concerns arise over the potential imposition of a consensus candidate before the upcoming election

Protesters urge APC leadership to ensure transparent and fair selection processes to prevent internal divisions

Osun state - Supporters of former Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, on Wednesday, May 13, staged a protest at the Oyo State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, demanding that the party adopt a direct primary process for the selection of its governorship candidate.

The demonstrators gathered at the party secretariat amid growing concerns over alleged plans to impose a consensus candidate ahead of the governorship election.

On May 13, supporters of Bayo Adelabu stage a protest at the APC secretariat, calling for direct primaries in the governorship race. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

Protest follows reports of preferred aspirant

The protest comes as the APC prepares to release the list of aspirants cleared to contest for the party’s governorship ticket.

Tension reportedly increased following claims in some quarters that a particular aspirant had already been favoured to emerge as the party’s consensus candidate.

According to information shared by Nigerian Affairs Journal, the protesters insisted that all aspirants should be allowed to test their popularity through a transparent primary election process.

“Bayo Adelabu supporters hold protest at the Oyo State APC Secretariat, demanding direct primary as the mode for selecting the governorship candidate of the party,” the report stated.

APC urged to ensure transparent process

The supporters also called on the party leadership to ensure fairness and credibility in the selection process to avoid internal divisions ahead of the election.

Observers believe the development may deepen political tension within the APC in Oyo State as consultations and alignments continue among key stakeholders ahead of the governorship race.

Party officials had yet to issue an official response to the protest as of the time of filing this report.

Osun poll: Accord party women leader son killed

The national leadership of the Accord has condemned the killing of Kolade Eluyera, son of its Woman Leader in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun state, describing the incident as barbaric and politically motivated ahead of the August 2026 governorship election.

The party said the deceased was attacked and killed on Friday, May 8, near Onireke Mosque in Ikire, in what it believes was an attempt to intimidate its members.

Source: Legit.ng