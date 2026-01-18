Governor Fubara humorously claims lawmakers sent him a love letter amidst impeachment threats

State Assembly vows to impeach Fubara over constitutional breaches despite presidential interventions

Public reactions highlight division on Fubara's leadership and support from President Tinubu

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has been caught in a viral video claiming that the lawmakers in the State House of Assembly sent him a love letter rather than an impeachment notice. The governor was obviously addressing the move by the assembly to impeach him as Rivers' governor.

The state house of assembly has moved to impeach the governor following his consistent breach of the constitution. The lawmakers have vowed that there is no going back in the move to impeach the governor, listing how he had constitently broke the constitution.

President Bola Tinubu had on two occasions halted the impeachment process of Governor Fubara with his intervention. The last was the declaration of a state of emergency, leading to the suspension of the governor, his deputy and the lawmakers for six months.

Nigerians react as Fubara speaks on impeachment plot

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the trending video of the governor. Below are some of their reaction:

Joel Dappa said Fubara was speaking off the script:

"My issue with Fubara is his tendency to speak off-script. He needs clear talking points before any public engagement. In court, he claimed no impeachment notice was received, yet here he admits receiving a “love letter.” That’s a clear contradiction."

Comrade Iba Monso commended the governor:

"I like how this man quietly manoeuvred the Wike landmines and is now strong enough to fight them."

Jeskynblog said President Tinubu would not rate the governor ahead of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike:

"Where are the APC governors who are backing you at that time, mumu man. You think Tinubu will choose you over Wike because you join APC. You won't get any local strength, ordinary 10 house member you no get, and you dey call yourself governor. You go learn the hard way."

Melvyn said the governor was not looking for peace in the state:

"This dude is a troublemaker, really and quite unbecoming of one who is genuinely looking for peace. I may be wrong or a bit off the real issue because I'm not privy to the facts of the matter."

Sylvester said Tinubu would not trade Wike for Fubara:

"Later, you will start to cry. My spirit has left the government house lol. Tinubu can not and will never trade Wike for you and Hope. Hope, who has never won Imo state for the APC in a presidential election."

