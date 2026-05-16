Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek says the Turkish club would reject a €100 million bid for Victor Osimhen

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich have continued to monitor the Nigerian striker ahead of the transfer window

Osimhen’s huge wages and long-term contract with Galatasaray could make any transfer extremely difficult this summer

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has issued a major warning to clubs hoping to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian striker has attracted growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs following another impressive season in Turkey, but Cim-Bom are making it clear they have no intention of letting him go easily.

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has warned Victor Osimhen’s suitors that the club won’t budge even if they receive an offer in the region of €100 million. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Speaking during the club’s Süper Lig title celebrations at RAMS Park, Ozbek insisted even a massive offer would not convince the Turkish champions to sell their star forward.

“How much would Osimhen be worth if we put him up for sale now? I wouldn’t sell him for €100 million, why would I?” Özbek was quoted by Sabah Spor.

“Osimhen encouraged us. He did his part, both in terms of prestige and performance. It’s a good thing we signed him.”

Osimhen continued his impressive spell in Turkey, leading Galatasaray to their fourth consecutive Super Lig crown after netting 22 goals in all competitions.

Europe’s biggest clubs continue to monitor Osimhen

Since arriving from SSC Napoli in a €75 million permanent deal last summer, Osimhen has quickly become one of Galatasaray’s most important players.

Despite dealing with injury setbacks during parts of the campaign, the Super Eagles striker still managed 22 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances across competitions, per Transfermarkt.

That form has naturally attracted attention from to European clubs searching for elite attacking options ahead of next season.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich have all been linked with the Nigerian in recent months, Afrik-Foot reports.

Barcelona are reportedly preparing for life after Robert Lewandowski, while Real Madrid continue searching for a long-term attacking focal point as part of their planned rebuild.

Galatasaray not ready to sell Osimhen

Even with the speculation growing, Galatasaray remain confident about their position of not letting Osimhen go in the summer.

Galatasaray are unwilling to sell Victor Osimhen this summer despite interest from top European clubs. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian striker still has three years left on his contract, giving the club strong leverage in negotiations.

That contract situation means Galatasaray are under no pressure to sell unless an extraordinary proposal arrives.

The 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner himself has also spoken positively about life in Istanbul, praising both the fans and atmosphere around the club since his arrival.

Still, many observers believe a player of Osimhen’s level will eventually seek another move to one of Europe’s traditional top-five leagues.

Osimhen’s transfer fee a huge obstacle

Any club interested in signing Osimhen will also face another major challenge beyond the transfer fee.

The Nigerian reportedly earns around €21 million annually through wages and image rights, a financial package that would instantly place him among the highest-paid players at almost any club.

That combination of salary demands, transfer value, and Galatasaray’s firm stance could make negotiations extremely complicated this summer.

Real Madrid president drops Osimhen hint

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has fuelled fresh transfer speculation after admitting the club is preparing for another ambitious summer rebuild.

The comments arrive at a time when Nigerian striker Osimhen continues to be linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the summer transfer window.

Source: Legit.ng