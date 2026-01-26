Kano deputy governor faces impeachment threats amid political tensions in the nothern Nigeria state

Rivers Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu was also targeted for impeachment amid political turmoil

Kano, Kano State - Impeachment attempts are common in democracies around the world, especially during periods of intense political rivalry.

Just as football coaches are hired and fired, public office holders can also face removal, although their fate is ultimately determined through constitutional checks and balances.

Nigerian politicians facing impeachment in 2026

In this report, Legit.ng looks at Nigerian politicians who face impeachment threats in 2026.

2026 political crisis: Kano deputy governor

A senior aide to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf revealed that plans are being considered to deploy loyal lawmakers in the House of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo.

According to a report by Daily Trust on Monday, January 26, 2026, Gwarzo, who has pledged allegiance to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, national leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), is reportedly under pressure to resign.

The aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained that the original plan aimed to remove the governor and install his deputy when the planned defection began gaining traction. However, the scheme collapsed after Kwankwaso discovered that most lawmakers expected to prosecute the move had already pledged loyalty to Governor Yusuf.

Sources within Yusuf’s camp now say a counter-strategy is being considered, that is, using the same bloc of lawmakers to impeach the deputy governor after the defection process is officially concluded, due to Gwarzo’s continued alignment with Mallam Kwankwaso and his reported rejection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) move.

Nigerian politicians' impeachment 2026: Fubara

Earlier in January, the Rivers House of Assembly said the impeachment process against Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state, is on course.

Legit.ng recalls that on Thursday, January 8, 2026, the state parliament commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor.

The lawmakers launched the process after Major Jack, leader of the assembly, read gross misconduct charges against Fubara, signed by 26 members of the house.

Fubara is currently embroiled in a political feud with Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister. Wike, a former Rivers State governor, has publicly referred to the incumbent governor as ‘a bad child.’

Nigeria impeachment threats 2026: Odu

Just as it has targeted her principal, the Rivers State Assembly has moved to impeach Deputy Governor Professor Ngozi Odu.

The House of Assembly requested Rivers State Chief Judge Justice Simeon Amadi to establish a seven-member panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Odu. Although Justice Amadi declined to set up a judicial panel to probe both Fubara and Odu, citing a court order, political analysts warn that the duo are still not entirely safe.

Tinubu wades into Wike-Fubara feud

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu stepped into the ongoing feud between Fubara and Wike.

According to a source, President Tinubu summoned Wike for a meeting to discuss the Rivers crisis.

