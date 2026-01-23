President Bola Tinubu has been said not to have the potential to solve the political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the general overseer of Salvation Ministries, made the claim in a trending video on social media, adding that the problem is not physical

The religious leader explained that Rivers is facing a generational problem that cannot be solved by any mortal man, which is why the president was unable to fix it

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the general overseer of Salvation Ministries, has said that the political crisis rocking Rivers state is rooted in spirituality, adding that the crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike, was a generational course passed down since 1999.

The cleric, in a trending video, recalls that Peter Obi, who was the elected governor of the state in the return of democracy in 1999, fought his predecessor, whom he once served under. Unfortunately, Odili's successor, Rotimi Amaechi, also fought the former governor.

Rivers crisis is generational - Pastor David Ibiyeomie

Ibiyeomie further explained that Amaechi has remained the political enemy of his successor, who is Wike, and Wike, who brought in Fubara as his successor, has been at loggerheads with the governor, barely six months after the latter resumed power in the oil-rich state.

The religious leader then posited that even President Bola Tinubu, who has intervened in the ongoing crisis in Rivers, has been unable to solve the issue, justifying his position that the crisis cannot be solved by any "mortal man".

In the trending video, Pastor Ibiyeomie said:

“No mortal man, I repeat, can solve the problem of Rivers State. It's not a physical problem. Has the President been able to solve it?”

Nigerians react as Ibiyeomie speaks on Rivers crisis

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and expressed their views about the cleric's claim. Below are some of their reactions:

Katalyst warned Nigerians against leaving their battle for God:

"These are the issues. This type of statement has kept us captive for years because people who are supposed to rise against the abnormalities going on in the system have left the battle for God. Have we not been praying? Is this the first time he's making those kinds of prayers? Is God no longer answering prayers? Will he still make this same prayer next year? For this particular one, I disagree with him."

Emmanuel Neci urged the people to be logical:

"Don't let pastors make you feel you can't bend your Destiny the right way by yourself... Read your Bible very well and not your pastor. Heaven help those who help themselves."

Khay Meta said the president cannot solve the problem, except for the pastor:

"Seems everyone knows that the president had no intention of solving the problem except this pastor."

IK maintained that the problem is physical and not spiritual:

"Take out one man and the problem is solved; it’s a very physical problem."

Watch the full video of the pastor from X here:

Fubara addresses the allegation of being ungrateful

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has responded to the insinuation that he is an ungrateful person, owing to the fact that he is fighting the person who raised him politically and trying to bring him down, who is the immediate past governor of the state and now Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

The governor, who has been at loggerheads with his political godfather shortly after resuming office in 2023, said he was never an ungrateful person, noting that "If I were a bad person, you can't hide a character that is bad for more than one week, two weeks, one month, one year, two years, eight years, even more than eight years, for sixteen years. If I were a bad person, everybody would have known."

