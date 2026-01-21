Governor Fubara defends his character amid political conflict with mentor Nyesom Wike

Rivers State assembly initiates impeachment process against Fubara despite presidential intervention

Public reactions intensify as Fubara's analogy sparks debate on gratitude and leadership

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has responded to the insinuation that he is an ungrateful person, owing to the fact that he is fighting the person who raised him politically and trying to bring him down, who is the immediate past governor of the state and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The governor, who has been at loggerheads with his political godfather shortly after resuming office in 2023, said he was never an ungrateful person, noting that "If I were a bad person, you can't hide a character that is bad for more than one week, two weeks, one month, one year, two years, eight years, even more than eight years, for sixteen years. If I were a bad person, everybody would have known."

Governor Siminalayi Fubara denies being ungrateful to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Fubara gives analogy on rift with Wike

Speaking at an event in Port Harcourt, the state capital, in a trending video, made an analogy that "even your own child that is in your house, that you gave birth to, let us start with the girl child. They get to a stage, your girl will enter the bathroom and lock the door."

This is coming amid the third move by the Rivers State House of Assembly, whose majority are loyal to Wike, to sack Fubara. The governor had been served an impeachment notice, and the state's chief justice had been asked to constitute a committee that will investigate the allegation of gross misconduct against him.

Recall that Fubara was saved from earlier impeachment by President Bola Tinubu's intervention, but the lawmakers have vowed that nothing can stop the impeachment process, which was begun a few days ago.

Nigerians react as Fubara defends Wike's allegation

Governor Fubara's latest revelation has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Princess Grace Iye Adejoh speaks on true leadership:

"Hopeless citizens may submit to rule, but they cannot be led. A nation achieves its goals only when its people are inspired, empowered, and trusted. True power lies in leadership, not domination."

Governor Siminalayi Fubara denies being ungrateful Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Dear Omo faulted the governor's analogy:

"The analogy justified that you are ungrateful."

Chucksis praises the governor:

"Gov Fubara just nailed everything. You can't continue to control everyone."

Neutrality alleges:

"So a bad person is feeding you, and you were enjoying the food. No worry, you go vomit the food."

Chris Uccie Oku tackles the governor:

"A bad child is a bad child, sir. No gaslighting or emotional manipulation H.E"

You can watch the governor's video here:

Plot to assassinate Wike: Police invite Fubara's ally

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara's ally, Tammy Danagogo, has been invited by the police over an alleged assassination plot against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

This came after a leaked telephone conversation between him and a Port Harcourt-based, allegedly revealing discussions on hiring an Israeli national for the assassination.

The development came amid the political tensions between the governor and Wike as reactions to the allegations flooded social media.

Source: Legit.ng