President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on policy communication, Daniel Bwala, has said that his position on the political crisis in Rivers state aligned with that of the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nantawe Yilwatda.

Bwala's comment came amid the move by the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the renewed war of words between him and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike.

APC national chairman mentions Rivers' leader

In an interview, Yilwatda had declared Fubara as the party leader in the state. The APC national chairman made the comment in an interview, adding that the governor needs to work with all other stakeholders for him to win the party's ticket for the 2027 governorship election.

The APC national chairman said that the party accorded the leadership of the party at the state level to the governors and urged them to respect inclusion and avoid anything that could disenfranchise other members.

Speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, January 22, the presidential aide said that the governor should be allowed to be effective without any interference. Bwala explained that the political standing of Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was limited to the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bwala confirms APC leader in Rivers

Bwala added that the position of the APC national chairman was in line with democratic principles and the party's internal rules. He added that Tinubu respects party procedures with a strong belief in the rule of law and due process.

The presidential aide said there have been concerns over Wike's influence within the federal government, adding that appointments would not be allowed to override national interest. He said some people have complained that Wike enjoys certain benefits as a cabinet member.

His statement reads in part:

“Wike has been adequately compensated. The president believes in compensating people, but not at the expense of the interests of Nigeria. President Bola Tinubu gives latitude, but once you cross the line, you will know.”

Lawmakers plot to sack Fubara

This is coming amid the third move by the Rivers State House of Assembly, whose majority are loyal to Wike, to sack Fubara. The governor had been served an impeachment notice, and the state's chief justice had been asked to constitute a committee that will investigate the allegation of gross misconduct against him.

Recall that Fubara was saved from earlier impeachment by President Bola Tinubu's intervention, but the lawmakers have vowed that nothing can stop the impeachment process, which was begun a few days ago.

