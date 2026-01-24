Buba Galadima claims Tinubu will lose the 2027 election if it’s free and fair

Galadima emphasises public dissatisfaction among farmers against Tinubu’s administration

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) chieftain warns of an impending agricultural crisis under current government policies

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lose the 2027 election if the election is free and fair.

Galadima said the opposition will defeat Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, in the 2027 election if the electoral process reflects the will of voters.

As reported by TheCable, he stated this while speaking during his appearance on Daily Politics, a programme on Trust TV, on Friday, January 23, 2026.

“The truth must be told. There is no APC presidential candidate in 2027 that can get the mandate of the people if there is a free and fair election,”

Galadima said defections to the APC will not help Tinubu’s election bid in 2027.

“He will not win. If there is a free and fair election, let him try it. I challenge him,”

He said there is widespread public dissatisfaction, particularly among rural dwellers and farmers, against Tinubu’s government.

The NNPP chieftain said the farmers constitute the majority of Nigeria’s population.

“Farmers constitute the majority of the Nigerian population. And none of them, no farmer, will vote for an APC government.”

“Buyers are not happy with the development, which means next year there will be no incentive for anybody to go to the farm.

“And if they don’t go to the farm, there will be a problem. This government has decided to import things that Nigerians can produce to crash prices.”

2027 election: APC Chairman shares strategies for victory

Recall that ahead of the 2027 election, APC leader Nentawe Yilwatda asserted that Tinubu is on track for a second term.

According to Yilwatda, the key strategies to win over the populace include grassroots engagement and impactful social policies.

APC's electronic registration and expanding member demographics signal a strategic campaign for the 2027 elections.

Abaribe explains why Tinubu will not win 2027 election

Legit.ng also reported that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe said President Tinubu would not win the 2027 election, citing growing hardship and public dissatisfaction.

Abaribe said Nigerians were increasingly determined to demand change through the ballot.

The lawmaker also claimed that Tinubu did not genuinely win the 2023 election, although he was officially declared the winner at the time.

Source: Legit.ng