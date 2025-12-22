Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Governor Siminalayi Fubara said his administration has the capacity and all it takes to return President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Aso Rock in 2027.

The Rivers State governor assured members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Working Committee present at the event that his decision to work for Tinubu’s re-election was intact.

Fubara said the decision was borne out of the desire to reciprocate the protection they received from President Tinubu.

He added that Tinubu’s re-election would be a thank-you gesture by his administration.

As reported by The Nation, Fubara stated this on Monday, December 22, 2025, during the inauguration of the Permanent Secretaries’ Quarters in Elimgbu, Port Harcourt.

“We have made a decision. Our decision is for the good of Rivers State. We decided to say thank you for the protection that we received from Mr. President. We decide to prove a point that we have what it takes to return Mr President come 2027.”

2027 election: Fubara declares support for Tinubu

Recall that Governor Fubara gave a fresh update on his support for President Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

The governor of Rivers State said 70% support has already been secured for Tinubu's re-election across all the 23 local government areas.

Fubara shared details of his meeting with the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ribadu delivers Tinubu’s message to Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, delivered President Tinubu's message to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Ribadu led a presidential delegation comprising the Ministers of Works, David Umahi, and Environment, Balarabe Lawal, and top officials of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to Rivers State.

He explained the reason the President Tinubu-led federal government delegation was in the south-south state.

Source: Legit.ng