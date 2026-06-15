ADC announces Rotimi Amaechi as Atiku Abubakar's running mate for the 2027 election

Amaechi’s extensive public service experience boosts ADC's political strategy

Party aims for national support to strengthen regional appeal ahead of elections

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the running mate to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party said Amaechi’s selection followed wide consultations and was influenced by his performance during the ADC presidential primary, where he emerged as the runner-up, as well as his extensive experience in public service.

ADC Announces Who Will Finally Become Atiku’s Vice Presidential Candidate

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In a statement on Monday, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, described the pairing as a “unity and rescue ticket” aimed at addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

“The proposed partnership between His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi represents more than a political alliance; it is the coming together of two tested statesmen with the experience, national reach, and leadership capacity required to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges and reposition the country for a new era of prosperity, security, and inclusive development,” Abdullahi said.

ADC highlights Amaechi’s political experience

The party noted that Amaechi’s background across legislative and executive positions makes him suitable for the role.

Amaechi previously served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, completed two terms as governor of Rivers State, and later served as Minister of Transportation.

“Few political leaders in Nigeria today possess such extensive and balanced experience across both the legislative and executive arms of government. This depth of experience will be invaluable in supporting the next ADC administration from day one,” the statement added.

ADC seeks national support ahead of 2027

ADC said the ticket would strengthen its appeal across regions, particularly in the South-South and other parts of Southern Nigeria.

“Together, Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi embody a truly national ticket—one that bridges regions, generations, and political traditions,” the party stated.

The party urged Nigerians, coalition partners, youth and women groups to support its campaign as preparations begin for the 2027 election.

Amaechi meets Atiku amid tension

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), met with the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, amid the controversy over picking a running mate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that Amaechi ran against Atiku during the ADC presidential primary, but the former vice president defeated the ex-governor of Rivers State. On the other hand, Amaechi had rejected the outcome of the primary and had refused to congratulate Atiku.

Source: Legit.ng