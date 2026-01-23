As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, popular figures are beginning to publicly show support for their preferred candidates

Yul Edochie has raised dust on social media after making a significant political move ahead of the 2027 polls

His announcement has ignited speculations, with netizens claiming he is in politics for personal gain

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) via e-registration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yul, a known supporter of President Bola Tinubu on social media, made the announcement on Friday, January 20, describing the APC as the largest political party in Africa.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie celebrates as he becomes member of the APC. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actor, who emerged as the Anambra governorship candidate for the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) in 2017, also urged his fans and followers to join the ruling party.

“The beautiful country we dream of, we must all roll up our sleeves and work to achieve it. Registration completed. Now a member of the largest political party in Africa, the APC,” Yul wrote, sharing a graphic of his official card to symbolise commitment to Nigeria's renewal under the party's “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Yul Edochie’s post comes after reports that businessman Obi Cubana was appointed the Southeast zonal coordinator for the City Boy movement, a youth-focused political mobilisation reportedly backed by President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

While the group often aligns with the All Progressives Congress (APC), it is not an officially registered arm of the party.

Mixed reactions as Yul Edochie officially becomes a member of the APC. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie’s social media post announcing his APC membership is below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie officially joins APC

The Nollywood star's action has sparked mixed reactions online. While APC supporters lauded his call for unity, others criticised him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

EmmyPromise71 said:

"Odogwu ooh! I'm loving this movement in Igbo lands. We must get this right this time, politically."

9jaTalkerX said:

"Dear Yul Edochie, Are you not seeing that your comment section is dried up? You have colossally dwindled from the Odegwu we used to know you before into a state of Odiegwu! And that is a litmus test that Nigerian youths aren't proud of your actions."

CryptoMania100X commented:

"No ambassadorship, not even Councillor or Chairman. No contract. Nothing. I ga agbazi aka wee n’aza Odogwu."

StephenIheke commented:

"They don appoint Obi cubana oh, odogwu odiegwu nothing for you oh."

storyglimmer commented:

"Since you married your second wife you have derailed something definitely went wrong somewhere."

lokky_xy commented:

"The City Boy stuf no reach your side? Be like them no really rate you."

@RealSirPee said:

"A black man is obsessed with this whole "largest" thing. They don't want to know if it is functioning. It should just be the biggest or largest."

Yul Edochie faces backlash

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie publicly praised his second wife, Judy Austin, calling her a blessing to his life.

Netizens dragged Yul for flaunting Judy while in the process of divorcing his first wife, May, whom many Nigerians still sympathise with.

Angry fans claimed the actress' presence ruined Yul’s image and brought “bad energy” to the respected Edochie family name.

Source: Legit.ng