Borno state, led by an APC administration, has formally declared June 16, 2026, a public holiday for the Islamic Hijri New Year

Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum urged citizens to promote peace and coexistence amid Hijri 2026

The government, in a statement, emphasised unity, solidarity, and multiculturalism for community harmony

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Maiduguri, Borno state - The Babagana Zulum-led Borno state administration has announced an official public holiday to mark the Islamic Hijri New Year (1448 AH), with government entities set to close on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

In a statement released on Sunday, June 14, Usman Tar, the commissioner for information and internal security, urged residents of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led state to use the period to rededicate themselves to peaceful coexistence and service to humanity and development.

Babagana Zulum-led Borno state declares Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as a public holiday to mark the Hijri New Year, urging residents to embrace peace, unity, and development. Photo credit: @ProfZulum

Source: Twitter

Borno declares Tuesday public holiday

The statement read, according to The Punch:

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, mni, FNSE, has declared Tuesday, 1st Day of Muharram 1448 After Hijri (AH), which is equivalent to Tuesday, 16th June 2026, as a Public Holiday to commemorate the first day of the Islamic Calendar Year 1448 (AH).

“All citizens are therefore enjoined to be faithful and reflect on this important date and rededicate themselves to peaceful coexistence and service to humanity and development of our dear state in particular."

The sighting of the new crescent moon (hilal) marks the beginning of each month in the Hijri calendar and determines key Islamic observances. Photo credit: @Simwal

Source: Twitter

2026 Hijri: Borno urges peace

Furthermore, Tar enjoined citizens to embrace the virtues of unity, solidarity, togetherness, tolerance, justice, mercy and multiculturalism that are essential to ensuring unity in diversity and unity of mankind.

Tar noted, according to News Central, that:

“The government and good people of Borno are committed to the unity, prosperity and existence of Nigeria, and to projecting Nigeria’s good image among the comity of nations in a globalised universe."

The commissioner stated that Governor Zulum enjoined the people of the state to pray for a peaceful, plural democratic entity, calling on all communities and faith groups to live in harmony and togetherness.

Read more on Hijri New Year public holiday:

Egypt announces New Year holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mostafa Madbouly, the prime minister of Egypt, declared a public holiday in observance of the Islamic Hijri New Year (1448 AH).

According to the State Information Service (SIS), Egypt government official media and information authority, the country’s Dar Al-Iftaa (an Islamic institution or council responsible for issuing formal legal rulings and religious verdicts known as fatwas) is expected to sight the crescent moon for the first month of Muharram on June 15, which corresponds to the 29th of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar, marking the beginning of the new lunar year.

Source: Legit.ng