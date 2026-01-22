Baba-Ahmed urged Atiku Abubakar to step aside and drop plans to contest the 2027 presidential election

He said Atiku’s withdrawal would signal a break from recycled politics and inspire a new political culture

He acknowledged Atiku as the strongest ADC aspirant but criticised calls to reserve the party’s ticket for any individual

A former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has called on former vice president Atiku Abubakar to abandon any plan to contest the 2027 presidential election.

The northern leader said that if he does so it would become the most meaningful contribution former Atiku can make to Nigeria at this time is to.

Baba-Ahmed, who is also a former spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, made the remarks on Thursday, January 22, during an appearance on Arise News Television’s The Morning Show.

He argued that Atiku’s decision not to run would send a powerful signal to Nigerians that a new political culture is possible, rather than a continued recycling of familiar political figures.

“One of the most important things Atiku can do is to stop insisting that he must run again, and I will give you my reasons,” Baba-Ahmed said.

‘A decision entirely within his control’

According to Baba-Ahmed, stepping aside is a deliberate choice that lies entirely within Atiku’s control and could significantly reshape opposition politics ahead of the next general election.

He said such a move would challenge entrenched political habits and inspire confidence among Nigerians who are yearning for fresh leadership and ideas.

“You have to do something that is dramatically outside the box for Nigerians to sit up and say, these are not just recycled politicians trying to replace Tinubu,” he added.

Atiku described as ADC’s strongest aspirant

Despite urging him to reconsider his ambition, Baba-Ahmed acknowledged Atiku’s dominance within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing him as the most qualified aspirant to emerge through the party’s convention.

He noted that Atiku’s long political experience, national reach, strong structures and loyal support base give him a clear advantage over other contenders.

“Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has the experience, the spread, better structures and more loyal people. He understands internal party dynamics better than the others,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He added that while the ADC presidential ticket remains open, it would be difficult for any aspirant other than Atiku to secure it through the party’s internal process.

Ticket reservation criticised as undemocratic

Baba-Ahmed also criticised calls for the ADC presidential ticket to be reserved for a particular individual, describing such demands as contrary to democratic principles.

“Those saying the ticket must be given to a particular individual are going against democratic processes,” he said.

Debate on opposition future intensifies

While reiterating Atiku’s strengths, Baba-Ahmed insisted that the former vice president’s decision to step aside would be a historic sacrifice capable of redefining opposition politics and strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

“The single most important commitment Atiku can make to this country, after all his years of labour in building the democratic process, is to decide not to run for president in 2027,” he said.

His comments have added momentum to the growing debate over the future direction of the opposition and the prospects for new leadership as the 2027 general election draws closer.

