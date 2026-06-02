INEC investigates leaked voter data of Emeka Ike shared by FCT Minister's aide Lere Olayinka

The Commission assured cooperation with DSS as the internal investigation reveals no external breach of the database

The public is urged to disregard speculation as INEC identifies the user account behind unauthorized information access

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced a thorough investigation to establish the facts surrounding the leaked voter data of Emeka Ike, circulating on social media.

It started after Lere Olayinka, media aide to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, reportedly shared screenshots online containing Ike’s voter registration details.

INEC and DSS investigate leaked voter data of actor, Emeka Ike. Photo credit: Lere Olayinka/Emeka Ike

Source: Instagram

The Commission said the Department of State Services (DSS) has commenced an independent investigation into the matter.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, assured the public that INEC will continue to cooperate fully with all relevant security agencies

Haruna said the Commission will not hesitate to refer any person found culpable to appropriate legal action.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via INEC X handle @inecnigeria on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Speaking on the outcome of the investigation so far, the INEC official said:

“The audit trail from the preliminary investigation has enabled the Commission to identify the user account through which the information was accessed. Accordingly, relevant personnel have been questioned, and all units connected with the incident are cooperating fully with the investigation.”

The statement further revealed that:

“Preliminary findings from the Commission's audit trail so far, however, indicate that there was no external breach of the CVR database, no hacking incident, and no unauthorised external access to the Commission's ICT infrastructure. Rather, the information in question was accessed through valid user credentials assigned to personnel participating in the ongoing CVR exercise but released without authority.”

Haruna urged members of the public and the media to disregard unfounded speculations while investigations remain ongoing.

Reactions as INEC probes Emeka Ike's leaked voter data

@Livinstone88

Unfounded speculations, you say? You’re compromised, and you’ve shown your hand already.

@kennethudenkwe1

Stories that touch the heart. What's needed is an independent audit. This internal sabotage will even increase as we get closer to elections. Most of your staff have their allegiance to their political benefactors who recommended them for the job.

@Cjameswave

Mr. Lere should be picked up and placed in DSS custody, then we can understand what you are saying. This one is too much for Nigerians to allow it to slide by!!!

@franknduka0

@inecnigeria I’m scared that my personal data with you could be in the wrong hands, with what this man posted about another person's personal voter data.

@nonsoinnocent4

If it was ordinary citizen, they would pick him up, I mean, kidnap him without issuing any statement.

@ColePalmer_CFC7

We know you have to investigate, but there was an actual culprit and suspect, and he’s supposed to be in custody as the investigation is ongoing. Or is the law only for the poor?

NEC investigates leaked voter data of Emeka Ike. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Emeka Ike threatens to sue Wike’s aide

Recall that actor Emeka Ike reacted strongly after his personal INEC voter details were allegedly exposed online.

The Nollywood star described the development as “political rascality” and a serious breach of privacy.

He insisted he is prepared to take legal steps against the FCT Minister’s aide involved in the disclosure.

2027 election timetable: INEC reacts to court judgement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that INEC challenged court ruling voiding its timetable for party primaries ahead of 2027 elections.

Federal High Court ruled INEC lacks authority to dictate political party nomination timelines.

The legal battle continues as INEC files an appeal amidst uncertainty for upcoming election preparations.

Source: Legit.ng