Elder statesman and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain, Engr Buba Galadima, has dismissed rumours of a rift between Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

Galadima said the long-standing alliance between the two political figures remains intact despite pressures on the governor to abandon his political base.

Kwankwaso’s ally, Buba Galadima, responds to reports that Kano Governor Abba Yusuf is defecting from NNPP to APC. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba/@KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

He spoke on Trust TV’s Daily Politics on Thursday, January 24.

“No. They have not parted ways. Abba has not told us officially that he is leaving. As far as we are concerned, any talk of defection is speculation," Galadima said.

Pressure to abandon Kwankwaso acknowledged

While rejecting claims of a break, Galadima admitted that the governor faces pressure to distance himself from Kwankwaso.

He emphasised the decades-long relationship between the NNPP leader and Yusuf, describing it as foundational to the governor’s political success.

“Kwankwaso anointed Abba Kabir Yusuf to be governor of Kano, and he won. This is not just politics; it is God’s work. They have been together for over 30 years, before politics, in politics and in governance,” Galadima said.

He added that the governor’s political base remains tied to Kwankwaso’s support, warning that any attempt to rely solely on the All Progressives Congress (APC) could be disastrous.

“If he stands on borrowed feet, he will fall,” he stated.

NNPP remains resilient despite defections

Galadima also addressed reports of other NNPP members defecting to APC, stressing that the party’s foundation and victories remain unshaken.

He claimed APC’s efforts to destabilise NNPP through court cases had failed.

“They are saying if they continue on the NNPP platform, even if they win, the courts will take it away. Over N3 billion has been spent trying to discredit us, but NNPP is still standing,” he said.

Governor’s loyalty crucial for support

Asked if Governor Yusuf would retain Kwankwaso’s backing should he eventually leave NNPP, Galadima was unequivocal.

Kwankwaso’s ally, Buba Galadima, addresses Governor Abba Yusuf’s move from NNPP to APC. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Facebook

“If he moves without Kwankwaso, he will not get our support. Kwankwaso has a party, and we are building it. Abba cannot ask Kwankwaso to follow him; he is inconsequential if he tries,” he said.

Galadima’s comments provide insight into the internal dynamics of Kano politics, highlighting the enduring influence of Kwankwaso and the challenges facing politicians contemplating realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

