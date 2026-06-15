The UK has published the official salary scales for teachers, lecturers, and teaching assistants for 2026, setting out clear pay ranges across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland

These figures highlight the differences in pay depending on qualifications, location, and career progression, with London-based teachers continuing to earn the highest rates

Alongside competitive salaries, Legit.ng also captured the benefits of teaching, including secure pensions and opportunities for advancement into leadership roles

The UK has officially published the updated pay scales for teachers, lecturers, and teaching assistants for 2026.

These figures are based on a full-time working week and must be adjusted for part-time or alternative working patterns, depending on the hours agreed with employers.

UK publishes teacher salaries 2026, showing clear pay ranges across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Since 2025, teachers with Qualified Teacher Status will start on a minimum salary of £32,916 outside London.

Salaries rise depending on location, with teachers in the London fringe earning at least £34,398, those in outer London starting at £37,870, and teachers in inner London beginning at £40,317.

According to UK government, annual reviews mean most teachers move up the pay range each year, depending on performance management. A typical teacher could earn £45,352 after five years, with higher rates in London. The maximum salary for classroom teachers reaches £62,496 in inner London.

Lecturer salaries across the UK

In England, unqualified lecturers earn £22,387, while qualified lecturers start at £27,786. Those in advanced teaching and training, as well as leadership and management roles, receive £41,905.

Scotland has no national pay scales but uses the lowest rates from other nations, meaning lecturers earn £27,786 and senior lecturers £41,905.

In Wales, instructors and associate lecturers earn £24,048.75, main grade lecturers £30,619.64, upper spine lecturers £44,010.49, and management staff £47,696.57.

According to UK Education, Northern Ireland lecturers earn £30,000, principal lecturers £52,361, and heads of departments £55,339.

Teaching assistant pay

Teaching assistants, including higher-level assistants and educational support staff, are covered under occupation codes 3231, 6112, and 6113.

- Higher level teaching assistants earn £23,656, equivalent to £12.26 per hour.

- Classroom assistants working with special educational needs pupils earn £25,147, or £13.03 per hour.

- Educational support assistants also receive £23,656 annually.

Career progression opportunities

Teachers with exemplary skills can move into the leading practitioner pay range. Salaries here start at £52,026 outside London and rise to £88,930 in inner London.

Headteachers, who carry the highest responsibility in schools, earn between £58,569 and £143,796 outside London, with inner London headteachers reaching up to £153,490.

Pay for unqualified teachers

Those without QTS earn less but can still work in some schools. Salaries range from £22,601 outside London to £40,994 in inner London. Many unqualified teachers train while working, with pathways available to achieve QTS.

Teachers’ pension scheme

One of the strongest benefits of teaching is the Teachers’ Pension Scheme. Employer contributions stand at 28.6%, and the scheme is defined benefit, meaning it is based on salary rather than contributions. It is tax-free, flexible, and allows part of the pension to be taken as a lump sum.

Lecturer salaries in UK further education reflect qualification levels, regional differences, and management roles. Photo credit: 10,000hrs/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Beyond pay: The rewards of teaching

Teaching offers more than financial security. It is a career that allows professionals to make a difference in pupils’ lives, explore creativity, and apply skills from previous careers or degrees. With opportunities for progression, secure pensions, and additional allowances for responsibilities such as special educational needs, teaching remains one of the most rewarding professions in the UK.

UAE’s minimum wage and workers’ salary in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has long been a magnet for international workers, with expats making up nearly 89% of the population. From teaching and nursing to aviation and construction, salaries vary widely depending on profession, nationality, and sector.

Source: Legit.ng