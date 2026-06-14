A video of football star Asisat Oshoala having fun at a party has surfaced online, showing her surrounded by some men

The Super Falcons star was seen in her aso ebi as she joined some friends at the event

She was also seen twerking for a man, who reacted to her dance moves during the event

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was sighted at a party in Lagos State recently, having fun with her friends.

In the recording, the footballer was dressed in aso ebi for the event and was seen in the company of some men who also wore matching outfits and caps.

Reactions trail moment Asisat Oshoala twerked for man at party. Photo credit@asisatoshoala

Source: Instagram

At some point, she turned her back to a man and was seen twerking enthusiastically for him. She was also seen laughing as she enjoyed herself at the event.

She wore a glittering chain as she attended the ceremony and looked so much like a music star with her dress.

Man sprays Asisat Oshoala at the event

In another moment from the video, she turned her back toward a man as she continued dancing. The man was seen spraying her with a bundle of mint notes as she enjoyed the thrill of the moment.

Asisat Oshoala later appeared to take the bundle of money from the young man while smiling.

Asisat Oshoala catches fun as she attends party in Lagos. Photo credit@asisatoshoala

Source: Instagram

She then held the money in her hand, still smiling as she interacted with him.

Fans react to Asisat Oshoala's video

Reacting to the video, some social media users commented on her dance moves, with a few joking about her twerking.

Others speculated that the man spraying her might be her partner.

This is not the first time the footballer has been seen dancing in a viral clip. In previous instances, she has been spotted enjoying herself at social events with friends and fellow athletes.

Asisat Oshoala has also been celebrated for her achievements, including scoring at the FIFA Women's World Cup, where her teammates marked victories with dance celebrations.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Asisat Oshoala's video

A few reactions from fans who saw the video of the football star as she was dancing at the party. They shared their observation about the female footballer. Here are comments below:

@Adeyemisijuade shared:

"E be like na her boyfriend be that."

@Belokeghoxt reacted:

"The yansh stiff."

Asisat Oshoala buys parents' mansion, shares pictures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Asisat Oshoala had bought a mansion for her parents.

Legit.ng gathered that the footballer bought the house in Costain area of Lagos state. She showed off photos of the house on social media. The football star was a 23-year-old and was playing for Chinese side Dalian Quanjian F.C as many people reacted to the photos she shared from the housewarming party on her Instagram page.

She advised her followers not to be selfish with their earnings and to endeavour to make their families happy. Oshoala further revealed that she is happy to have put smiles on her parents' faces.

Source: Legit.ng