A former political adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has stated that he prefers that the president not contest the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Baba-Ahmed said the President has not displayed the energy, urgency, and strategic drive required to address Nigeria’s deepening socio-economic challenges.

Dr Hakeem argued that Tinubu has already fulfilled his lifelong ambition of becoming Nigeria’s leader.

“I’m sorry, but I have to say this again. When I left his administration, one of the things I told many people was, ‘I wish President Tinubu would not run again in 2027,’” he said.

“First, he said his ambition was to be president, and he has now achieved that. He said ‘Emilokan,’ and he had his turn. But I don’t think he has run the country well. The Tinubu we used to know, the Tinubu with all the hunger and brilliant intelligence for scheming, hasn’t shown that same hunger to fix things.”

Baba-Ahmed added that since Tinubu has attained what he once described as his ultimate political aspiration, it would be in the nation’s interest for him to groom and support a younger, healthier, and more focused successor within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He should find someone within his party, a younger person, a healthier person, a more focused person, and make him his candidate,” he said.

Although Tinubu has not officially indicated a 2027 bid, the APC endorsed him for a second term earlier in the year.

At the party’s national summit held at the Presidential Villa on May 22, 2025, Legit.ng reports that the Progressive Governors’ Forum passed a vote of confidence in the President and declared support for his re-election.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, said the governors were satisfied with the midterm performance of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and were committed to delivering victory for Tinubu in their respective states.

“We acknowledge the resolution of these governors that Mr President carries our flag in 2027, and the governors take responsibility for delivering this mandate in their states,” Uzodimma said.

