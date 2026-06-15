A 21-year-old woman's fatal bungee jump in Brazil raises serious safety concerns

Authorities arrest three men for h0micide related to the incident at Skeleton Bridge Trail

Ongoing investigations aim to uncover the exact circumstances leading to the tragic fall

A 21-year-old woman has died in Brazil after a bridge jump went wrong during an apparent bungee activity at the Skeleton Bridge Trail in Limeira, São Paulo.

A video circulating online shows the woman standing near the edge of a cliff wearing a helmet, with her arms stretched out, before three men assist in pushing her forward. The footage appears to show that she was not attached to a properly secured bungee cord before the fall.

Video Shows How Woman Died Shortly After Launching Off Bridge Without Rope

Source: Twitter

According to authorities, the woman fell about 130 feet and died from injuries sustained during the incident.

Police arrest three men over death

The São Paulo Governor’s Office said initial investigations indicated that the safety equipment used during the jump was not properly fixed.

“According to the police report, at the time of the jump, the safety equipment was not properly fixed,” the statement said. “The victim did not resist the fall and death was confirmed by SAMU teams.”

Six people were taken to the Limeira Police District for questioning as authorities began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Three men, aged 27, 32 and 42, were later arrested on suspicion of h0micide with eventual intent, a charge used in cases where a person may not have intended to cause death but carried out an act with a recognised risk.

Authorities continue probe

Officials have not released the identities of those arrested but said investigations are ongoing to establish what happened and determine possible responsibility.

“The investigations continue to determine the circumstances and possible responsibilities,” the São Paulo Governor’s Office said.

Source: Legit.ng