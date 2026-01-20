Hakeem Baba-Ahmed warns of potential ADC implosion if Atiku Abubakar becomes the 2027 presidential candidate

Peter Obi's unconventional path raises eyebrows as he eyes the ADC ticket for the upcoming elections

Political tension escalates as supporters react to Obi's statements ahead of the 2027 general elections

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a former presidential adviser, has projected that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) could experience an implosion if the party voted for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its 2027 presidential candidate.

Baba-Ahmed made the claim while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, January 20. He spoke on the dynamics within the coalition adopted political party and the ambitions of the ADC leaders.

ADC is projected to explode should Atiku Abubakar become the party's flagbearer Photo Credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

Atiku positioned to win ADC ticket

According to Baba-Ahmed, the former vice president is strongly positioned to be the flagbearer of the ADC if the party hold its national convention, a development he considered could trigger a mass defection of aggrieved supporters and aspirants.

His statement reads in part:

“If ADC goes to convention, and it certainly will, because that’s what former Vice President Atiku wants, he will get the ticket. And then, a lot of people will walk out because a lot of people are in that party only for the same thing. They want the ticket.”

Why Obi may not win ADC ticket

He further explained that Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, did not follow convention but went to his former party and was anointed ahead of the last general election.

This came days after Obi was spotted claiming that he has no house in Abuja and was not planning to have one. The 2027 presidential hopeful made the comment in a trending video on social media, adding that there was no need for him to have one. According to the former governor of Anambra, the more wealth you have, the more headaches you gather for yourself.

Atiku and Obi have positioned themselves to win the 2027 presidential ticket of the ADC and contest on the coalition platform. The duo have declared their intention to contest the race in the next general election.

APC chieftain speaks on Atiku vs Obi

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atoyebi Paul, while speaking with Legit.ng, has projected much drama from the camp of Obi ahead of the 2027 elections as the latter joined the ADC. He said:

"It's an interesting journey ahead. I expect so much drama because Peter Obi won't get the party ticket, and many of the Obi supporters who have vowed not to settle for anything less than the president's ticket won't take it lightly."

Some Nigerians, while reacting to the video, condemned the former presidential candidate, suggesting that the comment was a political statement as it came ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku Abubakar is projected to win ADC presidential ticket Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Dele Momodu joins ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dele Momodu, a veteran journalist and former presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Momodu explained that his return to partisan politics was driven by his desire to promote the collective interests of Nigerians and to save the country from drifting into a one-party state. He reiterated that it was never about personal ambition.

Source: Legit.ng