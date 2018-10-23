List of 37 LCDA in Lagos State and their chairmen in 2021

Lagos State is one of the 36 Nigerian States and is located in the country’s South West. It borders Ogun State to the north, the Republic of Benin to the west, and the Bight of Benin to the south. The state is divided into five administrative divisions, which are further subdivided into 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA). All the LCDA in Lagos State are headed by chairmen elected in council polls and sworn in by the governor.

An LCDA is essentially a fourth-tier government placed under the local, state, and federal governments. The LCDAs in Lagos have existed for more than 15 years and paved the way for the creation of more than 700 similar administrative units across Nigeria.

Everything you need to know about LCDA in Lagos State

Here is a look at several facts about LCDAs.

What is an LCDA in Nigeria?

A Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) is a body created by Nigerian State Governments to pursue state-specific development agenda and administrative convenience? The creation of these units became a contentious issue when it first happened in 2003. However, the country’s Supreme Court ruled in favour of their existence.

How many Local Council Development Areas are in Lagos State?

There are 37 LCDAs in Lagos State. Here is a look at all of them and their current chairpersons.

Agbado-Oke Odo: Oladapo Famuyiwa

Oladapo Famuyiwa Agboyi Ketu: Oladele Oshinowo

Oladele Oshinowo Apapa Iganmu: Funmilayo Akande

Funmilayo Akande Ayobo-Ipaja: Bolatito Sobowale

Bolatito Sobowale Badagry West: Henugbe Gbenu

Henugbe Gbenu Bariga: Kolade Alabi

Kolade Alabi Coker-Aguda: Rasak Ibrahim

Rasak Ibrahim Egbe-Idimu: Kunle Sanyaolu

Kunle Sanyaolu Ejigbo: Monsuru Bello

Monsuru Bello Eredo: Ismail Akinloye

Ismail Akinloye Eti-Osa East : Olufemi Rafiu

: Olufemi Rafiu Iba: Yisa Jubril

Yisa Jubril Ifelodun: Olufemi Okeowo

Olufemi Okeowo Igando-Ikotun: Lasisi Akinsanya

Lasisi Akinsanya Igbogbo Baiyeku: Olusesan Daini

Olusesan Daini Ijede: Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba

Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba Ikorodu North: Banjo Adebisi

Banjo Adebisi Ikorodu West: Olanrewaju Sulaimon

Olanrewaju Sulaimon Ikosi Ejinrin: Adewale Anomo

Adewale Anomo Ikosi/Isheri: Abolanle Bada

Abolanle Bada Ikoyi/Obalende: Fuad Atanda-Lawal

Fuad Atanda-Lawal Imota: Kunle Agoro

Kunle Agoro Iru, Victoria Island: Rashidat Adu

Rashidat Adu Isolo: Adebayo Olasoju

Adebayo Olasoju Itire-Ikate: Olanrewaju Apatira

Olanrewaju Apatira Lagos Island East: Alade Folawiyo

Alade Folawiyo Lekki: Bamidele Kasali

Bamidele Kasali Mosan-Okunola: Olabisi Adebajo

Olabisi Adebajo Odi-Olowo: Rasaq Ajala

Rasaq Ajala Ojodu: Olusegun Odunmbaku

Olusegun Odunmbaku Ojokoro: Hammed Tijani

Hammed Tijani Olorunda: Olatunde Folorunso

Olatunde Folorunso Onigbongbo: Oladotun Olakanle

Oladotun Olakanle Oriade: Ramotullau Hassan-Akinola

Ramotullau Hassan-Akinola Orile Agege: Babatunde Johnson

Babatunde Johnson Oto Awori: Musbau Ashafa

Musbau Ashafa Yaba: Kayode Omiyale

How many Local Government Areas are in Lagos state?

The Local Government in Lagos is part of the state’s elaborate administrative and governance structure. Lagos State is divided into five administrative divisions; Badagry Division, Epe Division, Ikeja Division, Ikorodu Division, and Lagos Division. These are then subdivided into 20 Local Government Areas, which are then subdivided into wards.

Here is a list of the Lagos State Local Government areas and their wards.

Badagry Division

This Division is located in an area with a diverse cultural mix between the Awori and the Ogu people. Additionally, it is in an international border area with the Republic of Benin. The Division consists of four Local Government Areas (LGAs).

In addition, the Badagry Division has a rich history and is widely known as the entry point of Christianity into Nigeria. The area was a significant slave outpost during the precolonial and colonial eras.

Here is a look at the Division’s LGAs and their constituent wards.

Ajeromi-Ifelodun: This LGA has 11 wards; Ago Hausa, Alaba Oro, Awodi-Ora, Layeni, Mosafejo, Ojo Road, Olodi, Temidire I, Temidire II, Tolu, and Wilmer.

This LGA has 11 wards; Ago Hausa, Alaba Oro, Awodi-Ora, Layeni, Mosafejo, Ojo Road, Olodi, Temidire I, Temidire II, Tolu, and Wilmer. Amuwo-Odofin: There are 12 wards in Amuwo-Odofin. These include Amuwo, Amuwo-Odofin Housing Estate, Mile 2, Festac 1, Festac II, Festac III, Ibeshe, Igbologun, Ijegun, Irede, Kirikiri, and Kirikiri, and Satellite.

There are 12 wards in Amuwo-Odofin. These include Amuwo, Amuwo-Odofin Housing Estate, Mile 2, Festac 1, Festac II, Festac III, Ibeshe, Igbologun, Ijegun, Irede, Kirikiri, and Kirikiri, and Satellite. Badagry: This Division has 11 constituent wards, namely; Ajara, Ajido, Apa, Awhanjigoh, Ibereko, Ikoga, Ilogbo-Araromi, Iworo Gbanko, Iya-Afin, Keta-East, and Posukoh.

This Division has 11 constituent wards, namely; Ajara, Ajido, Apa, Awhanjigoh, Ibereko, Ikoga, Ilogbo-Araromi, Iworo Gbanko, Iya-Afin, Keta-East, and Posukoh. Ojo: The fourth LGA in Badagry Division has 11 wards. These include Ajangbadi, Etegbin, Iba, Idoluwo, Ijanikin, Ilogbo, Irewe, Ojo Town, Okokomaiko, Sabo, and Tafi.

Epe Division

The Division’s name comes from the popular black ants that were said to have invaded the Division’s founder’s homestead. The name Epe loosely translates to ‘forest of black ants.’ Some of the most significant physical features in Epe are the distinctive rolling hills, sandy beaches, and picturesque Atlantic coastlines.

Epe is one of the most economically important regions in Lagos. The Division’s residents mostly carry out farming and fishing. Here is a look at its 2 LGAs and their constituent wards.

Ibeju-Lekki: There are 11 wards in this LGA. These are 02, (Orimedu II),03, (Orimedu III), Ibeju I, Iwerekun II, Lekki II, N2 (Ibeju II), Orimedu I, P1 (Iwerekun I), S2a (Siriwon/Igbekodo II), S1 (Lekki I), and S2 (Siriwon/Igbekodo I.

There are 11 wards in this LGA. These are 02, (Orimedu II),03, (Orimedu III), Ibeju I, Iwerekun II, Lekki II, N2 (Ibeju II), Orimedu I, P1 (Iwerekun I), S2a (Siriwon/Igbekodo II), S1 (Lekki I), and S2 (Siriwon/Igbekodo I. Epe: This LGA has 19 constituent wards; Abomiti, Agbowa, Agbowa Ikosi, Ago Owu, Ajaganabe, Ejirin, Etita/Ebode, Ibonwon, Ilara, Ise/Igbogun, Itoikin, Lagbade, Odomola, Odoragunsin, Oke-Balogun, Oriba/Ladaba, Orugbo, Poka, and Popo-Oba.

Ikeja Division

Ikeja Division is predominantly occupied by the Awori people. It has eight constituent LGAs and has its divisional headquarters at Ikeja, the same region that serves as the seat of the Lagos State government. There are numerous medium and large-scale industries in Ikeja.

Here is a look at the eight LGAs in the Ikeja division and their constituent wards.

Ikorodu Division

This Division is about 36 kilometres north of Lagos and derives its name from the hugely popular Oko-Odu vegetable. Ikorodu is said to be the first place the crown prince of a Remo King settled, earning the place the name Ikorodu Oga.

Ikorodu’s population is mainly made up of Remo and Ijebu people. The Division only has a single LGA known as Ikorodu. Here is a look at its constituent wards.

Aga/Ijimu, Agbala, Agura/Iponmi, Baiyeku/Oreta, Erikorodu, Ibeshe, Igbogbo I, Igbogbo II, Ijede II, Ijede J, Imota 1, Imota II, Ipakodo, Isele I, Isele II, Isele III, Isiu, Odogunyan, and Olorunda/Igbaga.

Lagos Division

This is a highly urbanized division and is the core of Lagos State. The name was derived from the Portuguese phrases ‘Rio Lago’ and ‘Lagos de Curamo,’ both accounts of the region’s network of lagoons and wetlands.

Here is a look at the Division’s LGAs and their constituent wards.

Apapa: This LGA has 10 constituent wards, namely; Apapa I, Apapa II, Apapa III, Apapa IV, Gaskiya and Environs, Ijora-Oloye, Malu Road and Environs, Olodan St. Olojowou/Olatokunbo St. Iganmu, and Sari and Environs.

This LGA has 10 constituent wards, namely; Apapa I, Apapa II, Apapa III, Apapa IV, Gaskiya and Environs, Ijora-Oloye, Malu Road and Environs, Olodan St. Olojowou/Olatokunbo St. Iganmu, and Sari and Environs. Eti-Osa: Here are the ten wards in the Eti-Osa LGA. Ado/Langbasa/Badore, Ajah/Sangotedo, Ikoyi I, Ikoyi II, Ilado, Ilasan Housing Estate, Lekki/Ikate and environs, Obalende, Victoria Island I, Victoria Island II.

Here are the ten wards in the Eti-Osa LGA. Ado/Langbasa/Badore, Ajah/Sangotedo, Ikoyi I, Ikoyi II, Ilado, Ilasan Housing Estate, Lekki/Ikate and environs, Obalende, Victoria Island I, Victoria Island II. Lagos Island: There are 19 wards in the Lagos Island LGA. These include; Agarawu/Obadina, Anikantamo, Eiyekole, Epetedo, Idumota/Oke, Iduntafa, Ilupesi, Isale-agbede, Lafiaji/Ebute, Oju-oto, Oko-awo, Oko-faji, Olosun, Olowogbowo/Elegbata, Olushi/Kakawa, Oluwole, Onikan, Popo-Aguda, and Sandgrouse.

There are 19 wards in the Lagos Island LGA. These include; Agarawu/Obadina, Anikantamo, Eiyekole, Epetedo, Idumota/Oke, Iduntafa, Ilupesi, Isale-agbede, Lafiaji/Ebute, Oju-oto, Oko-awo, Oko-faji, Olosun, Olowogbowo/Elegbata, Olushi/Kakawa, Oluwole, Onikan, Popo-Aguda, and Sandgrouse. Lagos Mainland: This LGA has 11 constituent wards. These are Alagomeji, Epetedo, Glover/Ebute Metta, Iwaya, Maroko/Metta, Oko-Baba, Olaleye Village, Otto/Iddo, Oyadiran Estate/Abule-Oja, Oyingbo Market/Metta, and Yaba/Igbobi.

This LGA has 11 constituent wards. These are Alagomeji, Epetedo, Glover/Ebute Metta, Iwaya, Maroko/Metta, Oko-Baba, Olaleye Village, Otto/Iddo, Oyadiran Estate/Abule-Oja, Oyingbo Market/Metta, and Yaba/Igbobi. Surulere: The 12 wards of the Surulere LGA include Adeniran/Ogunsanya, Aguda, Akinhanmi/Cole, Coker, Igbaja/Stadium, Ijeshatedo, Ikate, Iponri Housing Estate Moore, Itire, Orile, Shitta/Ogunlana Drive, and Yaba/Ojuelegba.

In 2003 many of the Local Governments in Lagos state were split into Local Council Development Areas. for administrative purposes. However, this did not affect the list of Local Government Areas in Lagos in any way.

The LCDA in Lagos State are an essential component of the state’s administration and governance. The 37 LCDA units are spread across the state and make it easier for the leaders to pursue development objectives easily.

