Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna, has alleged that the only politicians who are not being accused of corruption are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and such a scenario must be checked.

The former governor explained that to achieve effective governance in Nigeria, fairness, justice and good governance must be entrenched in the system. He stressed that accountability must not be selective.

El-Rufai speaks on governance

Daily Trust reported that the former governor made the comment while speaking at the 23rd Daily Trust Dialogue, with the theme “Nigeria’s Fourth Republic: What is Working and What is Not?” The event was held in Abuja on Thursday, January 22.

His statement reads in part:

"Corruption has become dangerous for some that are in opposition and negotiable for others that are sitting on the fence and want to move to the APC; and invisible for those aligned with the power. APC members are never accused of corruption."

El-Rufai further called for the strengthening of Nigeria'sthe institutions, particularly judicial reforms to ensure credible elections and true independence electoral commission.

The former governor's comment is coming against the background of the ongoing political alignment and realignments as key actors have started strategic consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections. Recall that he was a member of the ruling APC before switching to the coalition after losing out with President Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai and the coalition movement

El-Rufai has been at the forefront of the coalition campaigns against President Tinubu in the 2027 general election. The movement, which was started by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has been joined by other opposition leaders, including Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate and Rotimi Amaechi, who lost the APC presidential ticket to Tinubu during the party's primary.

Like Atiku, Amaechi, and Obi have declared interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election against President Tinubu. Amaechi and Obi have vowed to rule for one term to allay the fear of northerners, but El-Rufai recently said no one believes such a promise.

Recently, former President Goodluck Jonathan has been dragged into the race following the zoning of the PDP presidential ticket to the south. The PDP has said it was considering the chance of fielding Jonathan in 2027 or bringing back Obi to run on the ticket.

Interestingly, Jonathan has been rumoured about the plot to join the coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after meeting with the party's national chairman, David Mark.

El-Rufai speaks on Buhari's biography

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has criticised the book ’From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’, a biography of the late President Buhari.

El-Rufai, in a statement, criticised the loyalty of those who attended the book launch as well as the venue, which was the presidential villa.

The former governor then called on Nigerians to allow the former president, considering the fact that he was no longer alive, to respond to claims and allegations.

