PDP Governors from several states made major political decisions which have affected the party

Some of the governors met with national figures before announcing their moves

Ahead of the 2027 election, there have been political shifts sparking discussions about party stability and future alignments

Several governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have abandoned the opposition party since 2023, with Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara becoming the latest to defect.

His move further shrinks the number of PDP governors and adds to growing concerns over the party’s stability.

Recently, Fubara announced that he had received approval to leave the PDP, making him the newest governor to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He told party loyalists during a meeting, “I do not want to make any mistake this time around, and not to step on any landmine anyone is laying for us.”

According to him, he was granted permission to defect because “we have no protection.”

“We have taken that decision today; we are moving to the APC,” he declared.

Below is a breakdown of the PDP governors who have defected since 2023—and those still holding on.

Fubara joins growing list of defectors

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s move to the APC marks a major political shift in the South-South.

He said he visited President Bola Tinubu before taking the final step, noting that his decision was “not for personal interest but for state interest consultation.”

Peter Mbah leaves PDP in Enugu

Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah defected to the APC on 14 October 2025.

He said his decision would “better connect Enugu to the Federal Government.”

Mbah moved alongside federal lawmakers, state legislators, council chairmen and senior political figures.

The APC held a large rally to welcome him into the party.

Douye Diri exits PDP in Bayelsa

Bayelsa state Governor Douye Diri ended prolonged speculation when he resigned from the PDP during a State Executive meeting in November 2025.

“So, today, I have formally resigned from the PDP for very obvious reasons,” he said.

He also disclosed that 23 members of the state House of Assembly were leaving with him.

Sheriff Oborevwori defects in Delta

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori joined the APC in April 2025.

His Information Commissioner, Charles Aniagwu, said the move was aimed at strengthening unity and development in the state, noting that “all politics is local.”

Umo Eno dumps PDP in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno announced his switch to the APC on 6 June 2025.

He said he defected due to the PDP’s dwindling prospects:

“We have worked very hard but we know that at the national level, our party is not performing as expected.”

Ademola Adeleke leaves PDP for Accord Party

Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke resigned from the PDP on 2 December 2025 following protracted leadership crises within the party.

He submitted his resignation on 4 November and formally joined the Accord Party days later.

Adeleke made the announcement in the Government House Banquet Hall, where he was received by national and state leaders of Accord.

Plateau and Taraba governors under pressure

In Plateau state, hundreds of PDP members held a rally urging Governor Caleb Mutfwang to defect to the APC.

Although he has not formally left, his political future remains a subject of speculation.

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has already agreed to join the APC, with the state chairman of the party confirming he will formally defect in January 2026.

He postponed an earlier planned departure out of respect for victims of the Kebbi schoolgirls’ abduction.

Fubara mentions how PDP offended him

