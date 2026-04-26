The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially recognised Shehu Gabam as the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

This recognition follows a Court of Appeal ruling that affirmed Gabam’s leadership after a prolonged internal crisis

INEC’s updated website now reflects the new leadership structure, marking a decisive shift in the party’s direction

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally recognised the Shehu Gabam-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The commission updated its official website to reflect the new leadership structure, displaying the names of the executives with the inscription “By Court Order” in front of all except the National Secretary.

INEC recognises Shehu Gabam as SDP National Chairman after prolonged leadership crisis. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

According to Arise Tv, INEC listed Shehu Gabam as the National Chairman, while Dr. Olu Agunloye was named National Secretary. Other members published include Hajia Maggie Mariam as National Treasurer and Aderemi Abimbola as National Legal Adviser.

Court of appeal affirms Gabam’s leadership

The recognition follows a ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which affirmed Gabam as the authentic National Chairman of the SDP. In a unanimous judgment delivered on March 27, 2026, a three-member panel of justices ruled on an appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/126/2026, filed by Fayemi Babatunde.

The appellant had challenged the validity of the Ekiti State governorship primary, arguing that the leadership under Dr. Sadiq Gombe lacked legitimacy. He sought an order restraining INEC from recognising candidates produced by the disputed leadership.

Federal high court decision overturned

Earlier, on January 19, 2026, the Federal High Court in Abuja had dismissed the case, with Justice Emeka Nwite affirming Gombe as the party’s authentic chairman. However, the appellate court partially overturned this decision, ruling that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to make pronouncements on the SDP leadership crisis.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike, alongside Justices Abba Mohammed and Oyejoju Oyewumi, stated: “The appeal succeeds in part.” The court set aside the Federal High Court’s pronouncement recognising Gombe as leader and its validation of the November 8, 2025 primary election.

INEC monitoring report validates primary outcome

Despite nullifying those aspects, the appellate court relied on INEC’s monitoring report, which confirmed that the primary election was conducted with valid delegates and produced a clear winner, Mr. Bankole Oludele.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) was founded in December 1989 as part of Nigeria’s transition to democracy under General Ibrahim Babangida. It quickly became a centre-left party advocating social justice, welfare, and inclusive governance. The SDP is most famously linked to the annulled June 12, 1993 election, widely regarded as Nigeria’s fairest, won by Chief Moshood Abiola.

INEC updates website with new SDP National Working Committee structure by court order. Photo credit: ShehuGabam/Facebook

Source: Facebook

SDP's Adewole Adebayo asks Tinubu to resign

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adewole Adebayo, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to either decisively utilise the instruments of state power to end insecurity or resign from office.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is widely tipped to emerge as the party's flagbearer with respect to the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng