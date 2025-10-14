Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Enugu state - Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state has finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Mbah said he decided to join the APC to better serve the people of Enugu state and align with the party’s vision for development and progress.

As reported by The Punch, Governor Mbah made this known at a press conference on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Enugu.

The governor said he is committed to advancing the interests of the people of Enugu State.

Governor Mbah expressed confidence that the APC’s platform would provide greater opportunities for collaboration and growth.

“Today, after a long period of reflection, we have decided to leave the PDP and join the APC.”

Earlier, former PDP National Secretary, Sunday Ude-Okoye, resigned from the party on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Ude-Okoye explained the reason for dumping and resigning from the main opposition party - the PDP.

The ex-national secretary was a PDP chieftain in Enugu state.

3rd PDP Governor Set to Dump Party for APC

Recall that Governor Mbah was putting every in place to dump the PDP for the ruling APC.

Ben Nwoye, the APC national secretary and chairman of the state's APC caretaker committee, confirmed the development to journalists in Abuja on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Governor Mba would be the third PDP governor to join the APC before the end of 2025, along with their executives.

Source: Legit.ng