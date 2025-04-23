The Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy Monday Onyeme, and commissioners, have defected from the PDP to the ruling APC

Legit.ng reports that their defection was announced at a press briefing in Asaba on Wednesday, April 23

Asaba, Delta state - Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, has said he will officially speak about his widely-reported defection on Monday, April 28.

Legit.ng had reported how Oborevwori defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Oborevwori defected to the APC alongside several party’s stakeholders in the prominent south-south state.

The governor’s chief press secretary (CPS), Festus Ahon, confirmed the development after a closed-door meeting at the Government House in Asaba, Delta state, on Wednesday, April 23.

Ahon said:

“His excellency took the decision after wide consultations with political stakeholders and in the interest of Delta’s long-term development.’’

Delta governor says Nigerians will hear from him soon

Meanwhile, speaking casually in a video captured by Channels Television, Governor Oborevwori said:

“You will hear from me on Monday. I just briefed my council chairmen, the 25 local government, they said ‘where Sheriff goes, we go’.“

The clip can be watched below:

Legit.ng reports that Oborevwori's defection came amid a seemingly unresolvable crisis in the PDP and political watchers believe the move could potentially undermine the party’s chances in the 2027 general election.

Oborevwori, APC and the politics of 2027

Delta state’s political landscape is shifting ahead of the 2027 elections.

Oborevwori’s decision to join the APC appears to be centred on securing his political future. By joining the APC, Oborevwori would consolidate power. All previous governors have completed two terms, and it appears Oborevwori's case would not be different.

Before Oborevwori's switch to the APC, the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District in the national assembly, Senatir Ned Nwoko, in January, dumped the PDP for the APC.

In a letter dated January 30 and addressed to the chairman of the PDP in Aniocha North local government area (LGA) of Delta state, Senator Nwoko said his resignation stemmed from “deep divisions and factonalisaton within the party”. He added that the crisis in the party has not allowed him to deliver on his promises to his constituents.

Political observers have said the APC’s strong momentum in Delta state and the southern region further eases President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's path to re-election.

Delta: Okowa dumps PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a stunning political twist, the immediate past governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, also officially defected from the PDP to the APC.

The announcement came two years after Okowa stood as the running mate of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in the Nigerian presidential election.

Okowa was received by top APC chieftains, in what is now being described as a strategic political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

