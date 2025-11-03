Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state has finally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by Vanguard, Diri's entry into the ruling party was made official on Monday, November 3.

The governor also subtly confirmed the move via his verified X (formerly Twitter) page.

He wrote with accompanying photographs:

"The time is here! We have made our decision to join the Renewed Hope (referring to the caucus of President Bola Tinubu) family."

Legit.ng recalls that in October, Diri resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) "for very obvious reasons".

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng