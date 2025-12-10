Plateau state Governor Caleb Mutfwang finalised his decision to leave the PDP amid the party’s ongoing crisis

President Bola Tinubu reportedly endorsed Mutfwang’s proposed defection to the APC, while some Plateau APC members opposed the move

Other governors, including Ademola Adeleke of Osun and Agbu Kefas of Taraba, also defected from the PDP, boosting APC’s control to 26 states

Caleb Mutfwang, governor of Plateau state, is reportedly in the final stages of defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mutfwang’s decision finalised amid PDP crisis

Mutfwang's decision finalised amid PDP crisis

According to The Cable, sources indicate the process is expected to be completed before the end of January 2026.

It was gathered that Mutfwang has decided to leave the PDP, the party on which he was elected in 2023. The PDP is currently factionalised and facing one of its worst crises in recent times.

Presidential endorsement for the move

Sources revealed that President Bola Tinubu met with Mutfwang and reportedly endorsed his proposed defection to the ruling party.

However, some members of the Plateau APC chapter, many of whom defected from the PDP themselves, are said to oppose Mutfwang’s move, with threats to return to the PDP if he joins the APC.

The APC national chairman, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, who hails from Plateau state, has been holding a series of meetings with aggrieved stakeholders to smooth Mutfwang’s path into the party.

Mutfwang addresses pressure to defect

During an October 2025 event at the banquet hall of the government house in Jos, Mutfwang revealed he was under pressure from political figures to leave the PDP.

He told the audience:

“But I told them that only two people can authorise me to change my party — one is the God of heaven, and the other is you, the people. Have you asked me to go anywhere?”

The audience responded with a loud “No”.

Other governors’ defections continue

In recent months, other governors have also left the PDP. Ademola Adeleke of Osun resigned his membership due to the national leadership crisis and joined the Accord party on Tuesday, December 8.

Other governors' defections continue

In November, Agbu Kefas of Taraba was expected to formally join the APC, but the event was postponed due to security challenges in the state, Vanguard reported.

With the addition of Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, the APC now controls 26 states.

The remaining states not under APC control are Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Kano, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba, and Zamfara.

Lists of PDP govs that have defected

