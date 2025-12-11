Growing speculation over Governor Yusuf and Rabiu Kwankwaso’s possible defection has unsettled Kano APC stakeholders ahead of the 2027 race

Supporters of Senator Barau insisted his support base across the 44 councils remained strong despite the shifting political climate

Analysts warned that a mismanaged defection process had risked creating wider cracks within the APC and affecting key aspirants

Talk around a possible defection by Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his mentor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to the All Progressives Congress is growing louder even though no formal confirmation has emerged.

Political watchers believe the development could reset the balance of power in the state as preparations quietly begin for the 2027 race.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s rumoured move to the APC stirs new political calculations in Kano. Photo: @ganduje, @kabiryusuf, @baraujibrin

Kwankwaso gave the strongest hint in September when he addressed a group of new NNPP defectors. While speaking, he insisted that any return to the APC must meet “strong conditions” because of what he described as past political persecution within the party.

He told the gathering saying:

“We are ready to join APC under strong conditions and promises. We will not allow anyone to use us and later dump us. If you are asking us to join APC, you must tell us what NNPP will gain.”

His position revived long-running speculation of a major realignment and unsettled some APC leaders already advancing their plans for the next election.

Recent movements by opposition governors into the ruling party have also fuelled expectations that Yusuf and Kwankwaso could be the next high-profile entrants.

Analysts say their arrival would pose immediate questions about control of the party structure. Some argue that the former governor and former APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, currently stands as the leading figure in the Kano chapter. Others believe that Kwankwaso’s entry with an incumbent governor could change that arrangement.

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje recently rally around top APC executives at his residence to solidify his hold on the party. Photo: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Barau’s ambition faces new realities

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin is widely believed to be interested in contesting the governorship in 2027. Observers note that his chances may narrow if Yusuf secures what many describe as the right of first refusal that often comes with incumbency.

They also question whether long-standing members would remain in the APC if the ticket is handed to a newcomer.

As reported by Daily Trust, Kamalu Bako Lamido, a former aide to Ganduje, dismissed the possibility of Yusuf leaving the NNPP without Kwankwaso. He argued that such a move would damage their alliance and strengthen Ganduje’s influence within the APC.

Political scientist Dr Kabiru Sufi considers the defection possible but warns that the party must manage the process carefully. He believes that giving Yusuf an open path to the ticket could provoke grievances among other contenders.

Supporters of Senator Barau remain confident. One of them, Zilyadaini Mustapha Karaye, said Barau enjoys strong backing across the 44 councils and would remain a top contender if the APC adopts direct primaries.

Other aspirants are also preparing, including former Deputy Governor Nasiru Gawuna, Murtala Sule Garo, Abdulkarim Abdulsalam Zaura and several long standing party figures. Analysts caution that the crowded field, combined with internal distrust, could ignite deeper rivalry ahead of the primaries.

Political commentator Adamu Aminu Fagge believes many stakeholders are still weighing their options. He argues that “fence sitters” hold significant influence and will likely align with whoever controls resources and momentum.

