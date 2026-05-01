Nigeria’s climate finance situation has been described as deeply inadequate, with less than $5 billion received over seven years against an annual need of $177.7b

CODE has raised concerns that 75% of climate funding came as loans, increasing debt pressure on vulnerable communities

Civil society actors have also warned that governance gaps, weak accountability systems, and electoral risks could affect public trust ahead of the 2027 elections

Nigeria’s struggle to close its climate finance gap and strengthen governance systems has again come into focus after a new report by Connected Development (CODE) exposed major funding shortfalls and accountability concerns across key sectors.

The organisation presented its 2025 Annual Report in Abuja on April 30, outlining what it described as persistent structural weaknesses affecting climate response, public service delivery, and democratic processes.

Stakeholders gathered in Abuja during the presentation of CODE’s 2025 Annual Report.

Source: Original

Acting Chief Executive Hyeladzira James Meshelia said Nigeria received about $4.928 billion in climate finance over seven years. She noted that 75 percent of the funds came as loans rather than grants.

Meshelia contrasted this with the country’s estimated annual requirement of $177.7 billion needed to meet its Nationally Determined Contributions.

She said the gap reflects a deeper global financing imbalance that places additional pressure on already vulnerable economies.

Climate funding shortfalls deepen pressure

The report described the funding disparity as more than a budgetary issue. It linked it to growing risks faced by communities dealing with flooding, desert encroachment, and declining food security.

CODE argued that reliance on debt-based financing limits the ability of developing countries to implement long-term climate adaptation strategies.

Meshelia explained that ongoing reforms aim to improve coordination between government institutions, civil society, and local communities.

She said climate response efforts must be shaped by those directly affected to ensure practical outcomes.

Civil society leaders discussed governance and accountability concerns ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Original

Governance and accountability gaps persist - CODE

Beyond climate concerns, the report reviewed CODE’s monitoring work across 12 African countries. It tracked 4,772 schools and public finance systems while also assessing extractive sector accountability. Some progress was recorded in scholarship delivery and digital learning access. However, gaps remain in school safety, disability inclusion, and health financing transparency.

Meshelia said accountability efforts must go beyond documentation. “accountability that ends in a report… is just expensive paperwork,” she told Legit.ng.

Attention also turned to Nigeria’s electoral system during discussions with civil society stakeholders.

Mukhtar Modibbo Halilu of FollowTheMoney International said reforms have improved processes in some areas but warned that distrust and logistical challenges continue to threaten electoral credibility.

“Without trust and belief, that is the major issue that people see,” he said.

He also pointed to uneven access to digital infrastructure, noting that some communities remain excluded from electoral engagement due to poor connectivity.

“Communities that don’t have internet access are… vulnerable,” he added.

Civil society pushes for reform

A fireside session at the report launch brought together civic actors to discuss climate finance, governance reform, and public accountability. Participants included Chimdi Neliaku, Ibrahim Faruk, Vahyala Kwaga, and Utibe-abasi Udotong, who examined how transparency could shape Nigeria’s democratic outlook ahead of the 2027 elections.

The report also detailed CODE’s civic outreach, including training programmes for host communities in extractive regions and youth engagement initiatives. It said its “Follow The Money” campaign has now expanded to Sierra Leone, reaching millions across Africa.

Meshelia described the report as a call for action rather than a ceremonial update, urging stronger institutional coordination to address long-standing gaps in governance and financing systems.

NASS urged to fast-track electoral reforms

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s youth-led electoral reform coalition, YERP Naija, had urged lawmakers to begin 2026 with renewed urgency on stalled electoral reform bills, warning that delays could undermine preparations for the 2027 general elections.

In a new year message issued on January 1, the group congratulated Nigerians and acknowledged the role of the National Assembly at what it described as a defining period for the country’s democratic process.

Source: Legit.ng