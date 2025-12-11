Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed has dismissed reports claiming he plans to defect from the PDP to the PRP

According to his media aide, the recent PRP’s comments are “mischievous” and aimed at seeking his attention

Bala insisted that he remains committed to PDP and to ongoing reforms and development in Bauchi state

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Bauchi state - Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has debunked reports claiming he plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

The governor’s media aide, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, who issued a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, December 10, described the allegation as false, malicious, and entirely unfounded.

The statement was titled “Re: False Claims on Governor Bala Mohammed’s Alleged Plan to Defect to Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).”

According to the statement, attention was drawn to comments credited to the PRP Publicity Secretary in Bauchi, who claimed Governor Mohammed was not welcome to join the party.

Gidado said the remark was nothing more than the “ramblings of an attention-seeker,” adding that silence might wrongly be interpreted as acceptance.

“The statement attributed to the PRP State Secretary is not only false but a figment of the author’s imagination."

"At no time has Governor Bala Mohammed contemplated leaving the PDP, let alone initiating any move to defect to another party,” he said.

Bauchi Gov. remains in PDP

The aide insisted the governor remains a frontline figure in efforts to stabilise and strengthen the PDP, especially against what he described as “anti-democratic forces” trying to impose a one-party system in the country.

He added that Governor Mohammed’s political strength speaks for itself, noting that he had defeated the PRP twice in strongly contested elections.

“Today, Bauchi State stands as a regional force in Nigeria, testimony to a government that prioritises good governance, empowerment, inclusion, and development over political theatrics,” the statement read.

Gidado emphasised that ongoing reforms, including restructuring traditional institutions and devolving powers, are integral to the governor’s development vision.

He said the PRP’s failure to appreciate the reforms exposes the hollowness of a party progressive in name but retrogressive in character.

Gov Bala remains committed to Bauchi development

Despite political distractions, the governor, he said, remains focused on delivering development for the people of Bauchi state.

The statement, however, noted that Governor Mohammed, like every citizen, retains the constitutional right to determine his political future should the time ever come.

“But such a decision will not be dictated by the dubious machinations of political turncoats who thrive on falsehood and malice,” Gidado concluded.

He urged residents of Bauchi to remain alert and protect the state’s achievements in infrastructure, empowerment, urban renewal, rural development, and tourism from bellyaching ideologues who criticise every government.

